Flour Bluff 39, Beeville 14

Beeville  7  7   -- 14                     
Flour Bluff  13 19  -- 39                     

First quarter

Flour Bluff: 2 yard run (Kick)

Flour Bluff: 2 yard run (kick failed)

Second quarter

Flour Bluff: 23 yard pass (2pt failed)

Flour Bluff: 30 yard pass (2pt failed)

Flour Bluff: 21 yard pass (kick)

Third quarter

Flour Bluff: 1 yard run (kick)

Beeville: Isaiah Gonzales 22 yard run (Edward Brako kick)

Fourth quarter

Beeville: Victor Gonzales 2 yard run (Brako kick)

Team stats

 Beeville Flour Bluff  
  First downs 18 24
  Yards rushing 35-270  42-215
  Yards passing 109  217
  Passes 9-18-0-0 15-18-3-0
  Punts  26 0
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  0-0
  Penalty-yards  8-40 7-51

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Trey Barefield 6-56, Isaiah Gonzales 7-51, TD, Cade Elder 3-48, Trey Martinez 9-46, Victor Gonzales 6-40, TD, Gavin Corpus 3-23, Darion Perez 1-6.

Passing -- Beeville: V. Gonzales 9-18-109-0-0.

Receiving -- Beeville: I. Gonzales 2-55, Colin Gomez 2-29, Elder 2-18, Aerik Trevino 1-7, Perez 1-3, Martinez, 1-(-3).

