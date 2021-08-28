Flour Bluff 39, Beeville 14
|Beeville
|0
|0
|7
|7
|--
|14
|Flour Bluff
|13
|19
|7
|0
|--
|39
First quarter
Flour Bluff: 2 yard run (Kick)
Flour Bluff: 2 yard run (kick failed)
Second quarter
Flour Bluff: 23 yard pass (2pt failed)
Flour Bluff: 30 yard pass (2pt failed)
Flour Bluff: 21 yard pass (kick)
Third quarter
Flour Bluff: 1 yard run (kick)
Beeville: Isaiah Gonzales 22 yard run (Edward Brako kick)
Fourth quarter
Beeville: Victor Gonzales 2 yard run (Brako kick)
Team stats
|Beeville
|Flour Bluff
|First downs
|18
|24
|Yards rushing
|35-270
|42-215
|Yards passing
|109
|217
|Passes
|9-18-0-0
|15-18-3-0
|Punts
|26
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|8-40
|7-51
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: Trey Barefield 6-56, Isaiah Gonzales 7-51, TD, Cade Elder 3-48, Trey Martinez 9-46, Victor Gonzales 6-40, TD, Gavin Corpus 3-23, Darion Perez 1-6.
Passing -- Beeville: V. Gonzales 9-18-109-0-0.
Receiving -- Beeville: I. Gonzales 2-55, Colin Gomez 2-29, Elder 2-18, Aerik Trevino 1-7, Perez 1-3, Martinez, 1-(-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.