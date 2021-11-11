Beeville 42, La Feria 35
|Beeville
|14
|14
|0
|14
|--
|42
|La Feria
|0
|7
|14
|14
|--
|35
First quarter
B: Isaiah Gonzales 10 run (Edward Brako kick)
B: Cade Elder 3 run (Brako kick)
Second quarter
B: Colin Gomez 27 pass from Victor Gonzales (Brako kick)
LF: 6 run (kick)
B: Caleb Washington 9 pass from V. Gonzales (Brako kick)
Third quarter
LF: 19 run (kick)
LF: 12 run (kick)
Fourth quarter
B: I. Gonzales 4 run (Brako kick)
B: I Gonzales 17 pass from V. Gonzales (Brako kick)
LF: 39 pass (kick)
LF: 17 pass (kick)
Team stats
|Beeville
|La Feria
|First downs
|21
|19
|Yards rushing
|52-231
|34-175
|Yards passing
|185
|165
|Passes
|13-23-3-0
|10-27-2-2
|Punts
|43
|45
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|2-8
|4-22
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: Trey Barefield 16-81, Victor Gonzales 12-47, Isaiah Gonzales 9-37-2, Darion Perez 6-31, Cade Eleder 5-28-1, Eduardo Mendez 1-6, Caleb Washington 1-3, Team 2-(-2).
Passing -- Beeville: V. Gonzales 13-21-185-3-0, Matthew Casas 0-1-0-0-0, Team 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving -- Beeville: I. Gonzales 4-104-1, Colin Gomez 2-33-1, Perez 4-24, Casas 2-15, Washington 1-9-1.
