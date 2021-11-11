Beeville 42, La Feria 35

Beeville  14 14 14   -- 42                     
La Feria  0 14 14  -- 35                     

First quarter

B: Isaiah Gonzales 10 run (Edward Brako kick)

B: Cade Elder 3 run (Brako kick)

Second quarter

B: Colin Gomez 27 pass from Victor Gonzales (Brako kick)

LF: 6 run (kick)

B: Caleb Washington 9 pass from V. Gonzales (Brako kick)

Third quarter

LF: 19 run (kick)

LF: 12 run (kick)

Fourth quarter

B: I. Gonzales 4 run (Brako kick)

B: I Gonzales 17 pass from V. Gonzales (Brako kick)

LF: 39 pass (kick)

LF: 17 pass (kick)

Team stats

 Beeville La Feria  
  First downs 21 19
  Yards rushing 52-231  34-175
  Yards passing 185  165
  Passes 13-23-3-0 10-27-2-2
  Punts  43 45
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  0-0
  Penalty-yards  2-8 4-22

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Trey Barefield 16-81, Victor Gonzales 12-47, Isaiah Gonzales 9-37-2, Darion Perez 6-31, Cade Eleder 5-28-1, Eduardo Mendez 1-6, Caleb Washington 1-3, Team 2-(-2).

Passing -- Beeville: V. Gonzales 13-21-185-3-0, Matthew Casas 0-1-0-0-0, Team 0-1-0-0-0.

Receiving -- Beeville: I. Gonzales 4-104-1, Colin Gomez 2-33-1, Perez 4-24, Casas 2-15, Washington 1-9-1.

