Beeville 49, La Feria 31
|Beeville
|21
|7
|14
|7
|--
|49
|La Feria
|13
|12
|6
|0
|--
|31
First quarter
B: Darion Perez 58 run (Edward Brako kick)
LF: 17 run (kick)
B: Isaiah Gonzales 5 run (Brako kick)
LF: 4 run (kick failed)
B: Trey Barefield 1 run (Brako kick)
Second quarter
LF: 35 run (2pt conversion failed)
B: Jaime Del Bosque 13 pass from Victor Gonzales (Brako kick)
LF: 23 pass (2pt conversion failed)
Third quarter
LF: 42 run (kick failed)
B: I. Gonzales 34 pass from V. Gonzales (Brako kick)
B: Cade Elder 57 run (Brako kick)
Fourth quarter
B: Perez 9 run (Brako kick)
Team stats
|Beeville
|La Feria
|First downs
|22
|24
|Yards rushing
|63-443
|66-285
|Yards passing
|93
|197
|Passes
|7-12-0
|12-24-0
|Punts
|n/a
|n/a
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-36
|6-57
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: Elder 10-142-1, Barefield 17-116-1, Perez 7-114-2, V. Gonzales 4-40, I. Gonzales 5-33-1, Del Bosque 1-(-2);
Passing -- Beeville: V. Gonzales 7-11-93-2-0;
Receiving -- Beeville: Matthew Romeo Casas 3-38, I. Gonzales 1-34-1, Del Bosque 2-17-1, Colin Gomez 1-4
