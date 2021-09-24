Beeville 49, La Feria 31

Beeville217147 -- 49                    
La Feria131260 -- 31                    

First quarter

B: Darion Perez 58 run (Edward Brako kick)

LF: 17 run (kick)

B: Isaiah Gonzales 5 run (Brako kick)

LF: 4 run (kick failed)

B: Trey Barefield 1 run (Brako kick)

Second quarter

LF: 35 run (2pt conversion failed)

B: Jaime Del Bosque 13 pass from Victor Gonzales (Brako kick)

LF: 23 pass (2pt conversion failed)

Third quarter

LF: 42 run (kick failed)

B: I. Gonzales 34 pass from V. Gonzales (Brako kick)

B: Cade Elder 57 run (Brako kick)

Fourth quarter

B: Perez 9 run (Brako kick) 

Team stats

 Beeville La Feria
  First downs 22 24
  Yards rushing 63-443  66-285
  Yards passing 93  197
  Passes 7-12-0 12-24-0
  Punts n/a n/a
  Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
  Penalty-yards  6-36 6-57

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Elder 10-142-1, Barefield 17-116-1, Perez 7-114-2, V. Gonzales 4-40, I. Gonzales 5-33-1, Del Bosque 1-(-2);

Passing -- Beeville: V. Gonzales 7-11-93-2-0;

Receiving -- Beeville: Matthew Romeo Casas 3-38, I. Gonzales 1-34-1, Del Bosque 2-17-1, Colin Gomez 1-4

