Beeville 41, Orange Grove 6
|Beeville
|0
|20
|0
|21
|--
|41
|Orange Grove
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
Second quarter
B: Joshua Arroyos 18 pass from Matthew Romeo Casas (Edward Brako kick good)
B: Isaiah Gonzales 49 run (Brako kick good)
B: Darion Perez 1 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
OG: 2 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
B: Trey Barefiled 3 run (Brako kick good)
B: Brako 42 pass from Romeo Casas (Brako kick good)
B: Davyn Perez 64 pass from Romeo Casa (Brako kick good)
Team stats
|Beeville
|Orange Grove
|First downs
|20
|7
|Yards rushing
|49-300
|18-107
|Yards passing
|196
|66
|Passes
|8-19-11
|4-25-2
|Punts
|0-0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|5-3
|Penalty-yards
|11-80
|6-38
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: Perez 7-78-1, Gonzales 6-73-1, Gomez 5-48, Barefiled 10-46-1, Arredondo 3-29, Ebrahimi 6-20, Deleon 5-8, Perez 2-5, Sustaita 1-3, Romero Casas 4-(-10);
Passing -- Beeville: Romeo Casas 8-19-196-3-1;
Receiving -- Beeville: Perez 1-64-1, Brako 1-42-1, Gomez 1-36, Arroyos 1-18-1, Perez 1-11, Delone 1-6, Barefield 1-2;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.