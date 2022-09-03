Beeville 41, Orange Grove 6

Beeville020021 -- 41                     
Orange Grove0060 -- 6                     

Second quarter

B: Joshua Arroyos 18 pass from Matthew Romeo Casas (Edward Brako kick good)

B: Isaiah Gonzales 49 run (Brako kick good)

B: Darion Perez 1 run (kick failed)

Third quarter

OG: 2 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

B: Trey Barefiled 3 run (Brako kick good)

B: Brako 42 pass from Romeo Casas (Brako kick good)

B: Davyn Perez 64 pass from Romeo Casa (Brako kick good) 

Team stats

 Beeville Orange Grove
  First downs 20 7
  Yards rushing 49-300  18-107
  Yards passing 196  66
  Passes 8-19-11 4-25-2
  Punts  0-0 0-0
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  5-3
  Penalty-yards  11-80 6-38

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Perez 7-78-1, Gonzales 6-73-1, Gomez 5-48, Barefiled 10-46-1, Arredondo 3-29, Ebrahimi 6-20, Deleon 5-8, Perez 2-5, Sustaita 1-3, Romero Casas 4-(-10);

Passing -- Beeville: Romeo Casas 8-19-196-3-1;

Receiving -- Beeville: Perez 1-64-1, Brako 1-42-1, Gomez 1-36, Arroyos 1-18-1, Perez 1-11, Delone 1-6, Barefield 1-2;

