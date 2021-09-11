Beeville 50, Pearsall 0

Beeville  20 16 7  7   -- 50                     
Pearsall  0  -- 0                     

First quarter

Beeville: Victor Gonzales 34 run (Edward Brako kick)

B: Trey Barefield 8 run (Brako kick failed)

B: Darion Perez 6 run (Brako kick)

Second quarter

B: Cade Elder 5 pass from Gonzales (Brako kick)

B: Caleb Washington 35 interception return (kick failed)

B: Brako 27 field goal

Third quarter

B: Colin Gomez 1 pass from Gonzales (Brako kick)

Fourth quarter

B: Cade Elder 62 run (Brako kick)

Team stats

 Beeville Pearsall  
  First downs 16 4
  Yards rushing 21-237  27-35
  Yards passing 112  0
  Passes 9-12-2-0 0-9-0-1
  Punts  68 33
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  2-2
  Penalty-yards  8-54 4-35

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Cade Elder 3-80-1, Victor Gonzales 1-34-1, Trey Barefield 8-33-1, Isaiah Gonzales 2-22, Nick Lampkin 2-20, Darion Perez 2-17-1.

Passing -- Beeville: V. Gonzales 8-11-84-2-0; Perez 1-1-28-0-0.

Receiving -- Beeville: Jaime Del Bosque 2-42, Colin Gomez 3-28-1, Caleb Washington 1-16, Elder 2-14-1, Matthew Romeo Casas 1-12.

