Beeville 50, Pearsall 0
|Beeville
|20
|16
|7
|7
|--
|50
|Pearsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
Beeville: Victor Gonzales 34 run (Edward Brako kick)
B: Trey Barefield 8 run (Brako kick failed)
B: Darion Perez 6 run (Brako kick)
Second quarter
B: Cade Elder 5 pass from Gonzales (Brako kick)
B: Caleb Washington 35 interception return (kick failed)
B: Brako 27 field goal
Third quarter
B: Colin Gomez 1 pass from Gonzales (Brako kick)
Fourth quarter
B: Cade Elder 62 run (Brako kick)
Team stats
|Beeville
|Pearsall
|First downs
|16
|4
|Yards rushing
|21-237
|27-35
|Yards passing
|112
|0
|Passes
|9-12-2-0
|0-9-0-1
|Punts
|68
|33
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|8-54
|4-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: Cade Elder 3-80-1, Victor Gonzales 1-34-1, Trey Barefield 8-33-1, Isaiah Gonzales 2-22, Nick Lampkin 2-20, Darion Perez 2-17-1.
Passing -- Beeville: V. Gonzales 8-11-84-2-0; Perez 1-1-28-0-0.
Receiving -- Beeville: Jaime Del Bosque 2-42, Colin Gomez 3-28-1, Caleb Washington 1-16, Elder 2-14-1, Matthew Romeo Casas 1-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.