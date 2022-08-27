Beeville 20, Sinton 17

Beeville70103 -- 20                    
Sinton7370 -- 17                    

First quarter

S: 8 pass (kick good)

B: Isaiah Gonzales 4 run (Edward Brako kick good)

Second quarter

S: 22 yd FG

Third quarter

B: Brako 38 yd FG

S: 9 pass (kick good)

B: Davyn Perez 87 interception return (Brako kick good)

Fourth quarter

B: Brako 26 FG

Team stats

 Beeville Sinton
  First downs 4 13
  Yards rushing 20  (-8)
  Yards passing 28  219
  Passes 4-12-1 25-51-2
  Punts 0-0 0-0
  Fumbles-lost  3-2  3-1
  Penalty-yards  6-50
 5-38

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Arredondo 5-15, Barefield 4-13, Ebrahimi 4-9, Gonzales 4-9-1, Deleon 4-3, Perez 1-(-6), Perez 1-(-9), Romeo Casas 6-(-14);

Passing -- Beeville: Romeo Casas 4-12-28-0-1;

Receiving -- Beeville: Perez 1-20, Briones 1-8, Arroyos 1-3, Barefield 1-(-3);

