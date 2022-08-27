Beeville 20, Sinton 17
|Beeville
|7
|0
|10
|3
|--
|20
|Sinton
|7
|3
|7
|0
|--
|17
First quarter
S: 8 pass (kick good)
B: Isaiah Gonzales 4 run (Edward Brako kick good)
Second quarter
S: 22 yd FG
Third quarter
B: Brako 38 yd FG
S: 9 pass (kick good)
B: Davyn Perez 87 interception return (Brako kick good)
Fourth quarter
B: Brako 26 FG
Team stats
|Beeville
|Sinton
|First downs
|4
|13
|Yards rushing
|20
|(-8)
|Yards passing
|28
|219
|Passes
|4-12-1
|25-51-2
|Punts
|0-0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|3-1
|Penalty-yards
| 6-50
|5-38
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: Arredondo 5-15, Barefield 4-13, Ebrahimi 4-9, Gonzales 4-9-1, Deleon 4-3, Perez 1-(-6), Perez 1-(-9), Romeo Casas 6-(-14);
Passing -- Beeville: Romeo Casas 4-12-28-0-1;
Receiving -- Beeville: Perez 1-20, Briones 1-8, Arroyos 1-3, Barefield 1-(-3);
