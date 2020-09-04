Beeville 35, Sinton 28

Beeville  70622 -- 35                    
home team 13087 -- 28                    

First quarter

S: 47 run, kick good

B: Jalen Spicer 36 run, Caleb Washington kick good

S: 3 run, kick failed

Third quarter

S: 7 run, 2pt conversion good

B: Spicer 34 pass from William Harper, Washington kick good 

Fourth quarter

S: 3 run, kick good

B: Harper 4 run, Trey Martinez run 2pt conversion good

B: Andre Trevino 21 pass from Harper, Washington kick good

B: Spicer 7 run, Washington kick good

Team stats

 Beeville Sinton  
  First downs 21 14
  Yards rushing 67-260  54-231
  Yards passing 192  80
  Passes 11-17-1 8-17-0
  Punts  n/a n/a
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards  4-19 2-10

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Martinez 181-101, Spicer 1-72, Leroy Gonzales 4-57, Harper 9-18, Calib Timbs 2-12

Passing -- Beeville: Harper 11-17-192-2-1

Receiving -- Beeville: Spicer 4-102-1, Francis 2-32, Martinez 2-24, Trevino 2-24-1, Gonzales 1-10

