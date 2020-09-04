Beeville 35, Sinton 28
|Beeville
|7
|0
|6
|22
|--
|35
|home team
|13
|0
|8
|7
|--
|28
First quarter
S: 47 run, kick good
B: Jalen Spicer 36 run, Caleb Washington kick good
S: 3 run, kick failed
Third quarter
S: 7 run, 2pt conversion good
B: Spicer 34 pass from William Harper, Washington kick good
Fourth quarter
S: 3 run, kick good
B: Harper 4 run, Trey Martinez run 2pt conversion good
B: Andre Trevino 21 pass from Harper, Washington kick good
B: Spicer 7 run, Washington kick good
Team stats
|Beeville
|Sinton
|First downs
|21
|14
|Yards rushing
|67-260
|54-231
|Yards passing
|192
|80
|Passes
|11-17-1
|8-17-0
|Punts
|n/a
|n/a
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-19
|2-10
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: Martinez 181-101, Spicer 1-72, Leroy Gonzales 4-57, Harper 9-18, Calib Timbs 2-12
Passing -- Beeville: Harper 11-17-192-2-1
Receiving -- Beeville: Spicer 4-102-1, Francis 2-32, Martinez 2-24, Trevino 2-24-1, Gonzales 1-10
