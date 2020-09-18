Football stats

Beeville 34, Somerset 13

Beeville70720 -- 34                    
Somerset31000 -- 13                    

First quarter

B: Jalen Spicer 43 run, Caleb Washington kick good

S: 43 field goal

Second quarter

S: 23 pass, kick good

S: 29 field goal

Third quarter

B: Leroy Gonzales 20 run, Washington kick good

Fourth quarter

B: Spicer 39 run, Washington kick good

B: Spicer 9 pass from William Harper, Washington kick good

B: Spicer 80 run, kick failed

Team stats

 BeevilleSomerset
  First downs 12 7
  Yards rushing 47-221 57-10
  Yards passing 122  150
  Passes 11-17-1 13-29-2
  Punts  0-0 0-0
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  6-22 7-59

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Spicer 8-172-3, Gonzales 4-31-1, Trey Martinez 5-30, Joseph Chapa 2-18, Harper 6-(-30); 

Passing -- Beeville: Harper 11-17-122-1-1;

Receiving -- Beeville: Spicer 5-45-1, Corey Francis 1-32, Andre Trevino 1-16, Gonzales 1-9, Ambrose Patton 1-8, Chapa 1-7, Jaime Del Bosque 1-5

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.