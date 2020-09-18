Beeville 34, Somerset 13
|Beeville
|7
|0
|7
|20
|--
|34
|Somerset
|3
|10
|0
|0
|--
|13
First quarter
B: Jalen Spicer 43 run, Caleb Washington kick good
S: 43 field goal
Second quarter
S: 23 pass, kick good
S: 29 field goal
Third quarter
B: Leroy Gonzales 20 run, Washington kick good
Fourth quarter
B: Spicer 39 run, Washington kick good
B: Spicer 9 pass from William Harper, Washington kick good
B: Spicer 80 run, kick failed
Team stats
|Beeville
|Somerset
|First downs
|12
|7
|Yards rushing
|47-221
|57-10
|Yards passing
|122
|150
|Passes
|11-17-1
|13-29-2
|Punts
|0-0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|6-22
|7-59
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: Spicer 8-172-3, Gonzales 4-31-1, Trey Martinez 5-30, Joseph Chapa 2-18, Harper 6-(-30);
Passing -- Beeville: Harper 11-17-122-1-1;
Receiving -- Beeville: Spicer 5-45-1, Corey Francis 1-32, Andre Trevino 1-16, Gonzales 1-9, Ambrose Patton 1-8, Chapa 1-7, Jaime Del Bosque 1-5
