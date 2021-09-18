Somerset 27, Beeville 13

Beeville  0  0   -- 13                     
Somerset  7 14  -- 27                     

First quarter

Beeville: Trey Barefield 5 run (Edward Brako kick failed)

Somerset: 28 pass (kick)

Second quarter

S: 31 field goal

B: Darion Perez 60 run (Brako kick)

Third quarter

S: 35 field goal

Fourth quarter

S: 23 pass (kick)

S: 59 run (kick)

Team stats

 Beeville Somerset  
  First downs 16 18
  Yards rushing 49-263  29-193
  Yards passing 22  165
  Passes 4-12-0-0 14-25-2-1
  Punts  34 33
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards  1-15 1-9

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Trey Barefield 19-94-1, Darion Perez 3-57-1, Cade Elder 7-34, Victor Gonzales 7-30, Nick Lampkin 5-27, Jaime Del Bosque 4-13, Matthew Casas 2-4, Hunter Pelitire 1-4.

Passing -- Beeville: Casas 4-11-22-0-0, Gonzales 0-1-0-0-0.

Receiving -- Beeville: Colin Gomez 1-12, Caleb Washington 1-5, Perez 1-4, Barefield 1-1.

