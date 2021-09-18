Somerset 27, Beeville 13
|Beeville
|6
|7
|0
|0
|--
|13
|Somerset
|7
|3
|3
|14
|--
|27
First quarter
Beeville: Trey Barefield 5 run (Edward Brako kick failed)
Somerset: 28 pass (kick)
Second quarter
S: 31 field goal
B: Darion Perez 60 run (Brako kick)
Third quarter
S: 35 field goal
Fourth quarter
S: 23 pass (kick)
S: 59 run (kick)
Team stats
|Beeville
|Somerset
|First downs
|16
|18
|Yards rushing
|49-263
|29-193
|Yards passing
|22
|165
|Passes
|4-12-0-0
|14-25-2-1
|Punts
|34
|33
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|1-15
|1-9
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: Trey Barefield 19-94-1, Darion Perez 3-57-1, Cade Elder 7-34, Victor Gonzales 7-30, Nick Lampkin 5-27, Jaime Del Bosque 4-13, Matthew Casas 2-4, Hunter Pelitire 1-4.
Passing -- Beeville: Casas 4-11-22-0-0, Gonzales 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving -- Beeville: Colin Gomez 1-12, Caleb Washington 1-5, Perez 1-4, Barefield 1-1.
