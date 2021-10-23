Beeville 35, Tuloso-Midway 0
|Beeville
|7
|7
|13
|8
|--
|35
|Tuloso-Midway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
B: Caleb Washington 32 pass from Victor Gonzales (Edward Brako kick good)
Second quarter
B: Trey Barefield 1 run (Brako kick good)
Third quarter
B: Trey Martinez 2 run (kick failed)
B: Isaiah Gonzales 14 pass from V. Gonzales (Brako kick good)
B: Safety
Fourth quarter
B: Brandon Mungia 5 pass from Matthew Romeo Casas (2pt conversion failed)
Team stats
|Beeville
|Tuloso-Midway
|First downs
|14
|6
|Yards rushing
|48-211
|27-33
|Yards passing
|80
|62
|Passes
|6-16-0
|7-20-1
|Punts
| 6-30
|8-35
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
| 10-42
|8-27
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: I. Gonzales 8-69, Barefield 10-55-1, Hunter Pelitire 6-34, Nick Lampkin 4-22, Martinez 3-19-1, Darion Perez 3-16, Romeo Casas 1-5, Gavin Corpus 1-1, V. Gonzales 2-(-4), Cade Elder 2-(-6);
Passing -- Beeville: V. Gonzales 5-14-75-2-0, Romeo Casas 1-2-5-1-0;
Receiving -- Beeville: Washington 1-32-1
