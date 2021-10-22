Beeville 35, Tuloso-Midway 0
|Beeville
|7
|7
|15
|6
|--
|35
|Tuloso-Midway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
B: Caleb Washington 32 pass from Victor Gonzales (Edward Brako kick)
Second quarter
B: Trey Barefield 1 run (Brako kick)
Third quarter
B: Trey Martinez 2 run (Brako kick failed)
B: Isaiah Gonzales 14 pass from Victor Gonzales (Brako kick)
B: Safety
Fourth quarter
B: Brandon Mungia 5 pass from Matthew Casas (2pt failed)
Team stats
|Beeville
|Tuloso-Midway
|First downs
|14
|6
|Yards rushing
|42-211
|21-33
|Yards passing
|80
|62
|Passes
|6-16-3-0
|7-20-0-1
|Punts
|30
|35
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|10-42
|8-27
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: Isaiah Gonzales 8-69, Trey Barefield 10-55-1, Hunter Pelitire 6-34, Nick Lampkin 4-22, Trey Martinez 3-19-1, Darion Perez 3-16, Matthew Casas 1-5, Gavin Corpus 1-1, Victor Gonzales 2-(-4), Cade Elder 2-(-6).
Passing -- Beeville: V. Gonzales 5-14-75-2-0, Casas 1-2-5-1-0.
Receiving -- Beeville: Caleb Washington 1-32-1, Martinez 1-20, I. Gonzales2-18-1, Perez 1-5, Brandon Mungia 1-5-1.
