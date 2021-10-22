Beeville 35, Tuloso-Midway 0

Beeville  15 6   -- 35                     
Tuloso-Midway  0  -- 0                     

First quarter

B: Caleb Washington 32 pass from Victor Gonzales (Edward Brako kick)

Second quarter

B: Trey Barefield 1 run (Brako kick)

Third quarter

B: Trey Martinez 2 run (Brako kick failed)

B: Isaiah Gonzales 14 pass from Victor Gonzales (Brako kick)

B: Safety

Fourth quarter

B: Brandon Mungia 5 pass from Matthew Casas (2pt failed)

Team stats

 Beeville Tuloso-Midway  
  First downs 14 6
  Yards rushing 42-211  21-33
  Yards passing 80  62
  Passes 6-16-3-0 7-20-0-1
  Punts 30 35
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards  10-42 8-27

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Isaiah Gonzales 8-69, Trey Barefield 10-55-1, Hunter Pelitire 6-34, Nick Lampkin 4-22, Trey Martinez 3-19-1, Darion Perez 3-16, Matthew Casas 1-5, Gavin Corpus 1-1, Victor Gonzales 2-(-4), Cade Elder 2-(-6).

Passing -- Beeville: V. Gonzales 5-14-75-2-0, Casas 1-2-5-1-0.

Receiving -- Beeville: Caleb Washington 1-32-1, Martinez 1-20, I. Gonzales2-18-1, Perez 1-5, Brandon Mungia 1-5-1.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.