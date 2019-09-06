Bellville 43, Bay City 7

Bay City0 -- 7                     
Bellville 26 37 -- 43                     

First quarter

Brahamas: 11:35 Jake Lischka, 60 pass to Robert Briggs, for 60 yards (Reese kick)

Brahamas:8:43  Carson Peschel 37 run 

Brahamas: 3:05 Kyle Peschel,  1 run (Reese kick

Brahamas:  Quarvante Butler 11 run (Richard Reese kick)

Second quarter

Brahamas: 2:32 Robert Briggs 35 punt return (Richard Reese kick)

Third quarter

Brahamas 3:46 Richard Reese 30 Field Goal

Fourth quarter

Bay City: Adarrius Courtland 2 run (O'Neal kick)

Brahamas: 40 Brett Heintschel 12 run (Reese kick)

Team stats

 Bay City Bellville
  First downs 9 12
  Yards rushing 27-147  31-283
  Yards passing 100  60
  Passes
 10-27-0
 1-1-0
  Punts  34.7 37.5
  Fumbles-lost 0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  11-60 7-70

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bay City: Davieyon Curtis 13-119, Seth Dickerson 1-11, Carlos Lara 6-15, Adarrius Courtland 6-0 (TD), Issac Tilotta 1-2; Bellville: Richard Reese 8-48, Robert Briggs 5-82, Carson Peschel 2-44.

Passing --  Bay City: Carlos Leal 7-19-48, Adarrius Courtland 3-8-52; Bellville: Jake Lischka1-1-60.

Receiving --  Bay City: Seth Dickerson 3-8, Adarrius Courtland 2-16, Heart Gaskin 1-34, Marcus Edwards 2-24. Bellville: Robert Briggs 1-60 (TD).

