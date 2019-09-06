Bellville 43, Bay City 7
|Bay City
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Bellville
|26
|7
|3
|7
|--
|43
First quarter
Brahamas: 11:35 Jake Lischka, 60 pass to Robert Briggs, for 60 yards (Reese kick)
Brahamas:8:43 Carson Peschel 37 run
Brahamas: 3:05 Kyle Peschel, 1 run (Reese kick
Brahamas: Quarvante Butler 11 run (Richard Reese kick)
Second quarter
Brahamas: 2:32 Robert Briggs 35 punt return (Richard Reese kick)
Third quarter
Brahamas 3:46 Richard Reese 30 Field Goal
Fourth quarter
Bay City: Adarrius Courtland 2 run (O'Neal kick)
Brahamas: 40 Brett Heintschel 12 run (Reese kick)
Team stats
|Bay City
|Bellville
|First downs
|9
|12
|Yards rushing
|27-147
|31-283
|Yards passing
|100
|60
|Passes
|1-1-0
|Punts
|34.7
|37.5
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|11-60
|7-70
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Davieyon Curtis 13-119, Seth Dickerson 1-11, Carlos Lara 6-15, Adarrius Courtland 6-0 (TD), Issac Tilotta 1-2; Bellville: Richard Reese 8-48, Robert Briggs 5-82, Carson Peschel 2-44.
Passing -- Bay City: Carlos Leal 7-19-48, Adarrius Courtland 3-8-52; Bellville: Jake Lischka1-1-60.
Receiving -- Bay City: Seth Dickerson 3-8, Adarrius Courtland 2-16, Heart Gaskin 1-34, Marcus Edwards 2-24. Bellville: Robert Briggs 1-60 (TD).
