CLASS 3A
Goliad 3, Lytle 0
Goliad 25 25 25
Lytle 8 13 11
Highlights: (G) Ashlyn Davis 6 aces, 14 kills, 1 dig; Julia Morris 3 aces, 4 digs; Mollee Henicke 2 aces, 4 kills, 21 kills; Karleigh Hill 5 kills, 3 digs; Brook Jackson 3 kills; Brooke Yanta 5 kills, 1 dig; Abby Yanta 1 kill; Karli Buenger 3 assists, 3 digs; Kylie Welch 4 digs; Madi Reitz 2 digs.
Hondo 3, Cuero 1
Hondo 25 25 15 25
Cuero 16 23 25 20
Schulenburg 3, Yoakum 0
Schulenburg 25 25 25
Yoakum 19 15 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.