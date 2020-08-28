Blanco 48, Yorktown 0
|Blanco
|21
|7
|14
|6
|--
|48
|Yorktown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
B: Jackson Cress 18 run, Nathan Tomlinson kick good, 7:08
B: Cody Cross 80 punt return, Tomlinson kick good, 5:14
B: J. Cress 5 run, Tomlinson kick good, 0:59
Second quarter
B: J. Cress 22 run, Tomlinson kick good, 6:43
Third quarter
B: Cross 39 run, Tomlinson kick good, 9:29
B: Carson Smith 12 run, Tomlinson kick good, 2:57
Fourth quarter
B: Cade Cress 9 run, kick failed, 9:24
Team stats
|Blanco
|Yorktown
|First downs
|20
|6
|Yards rushing
|36-282
|20-2
|Yards passing
|78
|106
|Passes
|5-7-1
|9-22-1
|Punts
|0
|5-26
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|7-75
|4-46
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Calen Barefield 6-21, ; Blanco: J. Cress 9-124-3;
Passing -- Yorktown: Drew Alexn 9-22-106-0-0; Blanco: Baylor Smith 4-6-68-0-1
Receiving -- Yorktown: Russell Moreheard 3-29; Blanco: Mitchell Herbert 2-30
