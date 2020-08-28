Blanco 48, Yorktown 0

Blanco  21146 -- 48                    
Yorktown  0000 -- 0                    

First quarter

B: Jackson Cress 18 run, Nathan Tomlinson kick good, 7:08

B: Cody Cross 80 punt return, Tomlinson kick good, 5:14

B: J. Cress 5 run, Tomlinson kick good, 0:59

Second quarter

B: J. Cress 22 run, Tomlinson kick good, 6:43

Third quarter

B: Cross 39 run, Tomlinson kick good, 9:29

B: Carson Smith 12 run, Tomlinson kick good, 2:57

Fourth quarter

B: Cade Cress 9 run, kick failed, 9:24

Team stats

 Blanco Yorktown  
  First downs 20 6
  Yards rushing 36-282  20-2
  Yards passing 78  106
  Passes 5-7-1 9-22-1
  Punts  0 5-26
  Fumbles-lost  2-0 2-1
  Penalty-yards  7-75 4-46

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Calen Barefield 6-21, ; Blanco: J. Cress 9-124-3;

Passing -- Yorktown: Drew Alexn 9-22-106-0-0; Blanco: Baylor Smith 4-6-68-0-1

Receiving -- Yorktown: Russell Moreheard 3-29; Blanco: Mitchell Herbert 2-30

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.