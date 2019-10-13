Sunday’s results
1. 52 – James Brown, Brian Ezzell, Roger Atkinson, Donald MacAfee, Butch Woolfork
2. 55 – Clayton Johnson, Cole Brazzeal, Daniel Johnson, David Freeman, John Erwin
3. 55 – May Villareal, Roland Barrera, Kevin Pilard, Sam Morgan, Aaron Speaker
Closest to the hole contest
No. 8 – Adam Gonzalez
No. 15 – Brian Ezzell (hole-in-one)
