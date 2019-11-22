Football stats

Boerne-Champion 42, Calhoun 32

Boerne-Champion14 14   7   -- 42                     
Calhoun 7 17  -- 32                     

First Quarter

B: Luke Boyers 15 run (Brandon Anton kick), 10:17

C: Steve Johnson 18 run (Joseph Quezada kick), 3:19

B: Ryan Brandon 5 run (Anton kick), 1:17

Second Quarter

C: Conner Kestler 2 run (Quezada kick), 8:55

B: Tamari Jenkins 37 run (Anton kick), 8:13

C: Conner Kestler 1 run (Quezada kick), 3:31

C: Joseph Quezada 36-yard FG, 0:02

Third Quarter 

B: Tamari Jenkins 1 run (Anton kick), 7:00

B: Luke Boyers 37 run (Anton kick), 4:15

Fourth Quarter 

C: Conner Kestler 5 run (Sean Flores run), 10:17

B: Luke Boyers 30 run (Anton kick), 6:19

 

Team stats

 Boerne-Champion Calhoun 
  First downs 22 22
  Yards rushing 36-373  43-276
  Yards passing 102  84
  Passes
 11-20-0
 2-4-0
  Punts  00
  Fumbles-lost  1-11-0
  Penalty-yards  3-255-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- C: Steve Johnson 10-145; Conner Kestler 13-51; Sean Flores 9-23; Jaruis Stewart 7-50; Adrian Chambers 1-7. BC: Luke Boyers 21-202; Tamari Jenkins 19-143; Ryan Brandon 2-28.

Passing -- C: Conner Kestler 2-4-0; Eron Lozano 1-1. BC: Luke Boyers 11-20-0

Receiving -- C: Jarius Stewart 1-24; Sean Flores 1-34; Steve Johnson 1-26. BC: Ryan Brandon 3-36; Connor Lee 1-10; Davis Pike 1-10; Reed Cantrell 3-24; Tamari Jenkins 3-22.

