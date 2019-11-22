Boerne-Champion 42, Calhoun 32
|Boerne-Champion
|14
|7
|14
|7
|--
|42
|Calhoun
|7
|17
|0
|8
|--
|32
First Quarter
B: Luke Boyers 15 run (Brandon Anton kick), 10:17
C: Steve Johnson 18 run (Joseph Quezada kick), 3:19
B: Ryan Brandon 5 run (Anton kick), 1:17
Second Quarter
C: Conner Kestler 2 run (Quezada kick), 8:55
B: Tamari Jenkins 37 run (Anton kick), 8:13
C: Conner Kestler 1 run (Quezada kick), 3:31
C: Joseph Quezada 36-yard FG, 0:02
Third Quarter
B: Tamari Jenkins 1 run (Anton kick), 7:00
B: Luke Boyers 37 run (Anton kick), 4:15
Fourth Quarter
C: Conner Kestler 5 run (Sean Flores run), 10:17
B: Luke Boyers 30 run (Anton kick), 6:19
Team stats
|Boerne-Champion
|Calhoun
|First downs
|22
|22
|Yards rushing
|36-373
|43-276
|Yards passing
|102
|84
|Passes
|2-4-0
|Punts
|0
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-25
|5-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- C: Steve Johnson 10-145; Conner Kestler 13-51; Sean Flores 9-23; Jaruis Stewart 7-50; Adrian Chambers 1-7. BC: Luke Boyers 21-202; Tamari Jenkins 19-143; Ryan Brandon 2-28.
Passing -- C: Conner Kestler 2-4-0; Eron Lozano 1-1. BC: Luke Boyers 11-20-0
Receiving -- C: Jarius Stewart 1-24; Sean Flores 1-34; Steve Johnson 1-26. BC: Ryan Brandon 3-36; Connor Lee 1-10; Davis Pike 1-10; Reed Cantrell 3-24; Tamari Jenkins 3-22.
