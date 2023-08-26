Brazos 43, Yorktown 6
|Brazos
|14
|14
|6
|9
|--
|43
|Yorktown
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
First quarter
B: Jarvse Dickerson 38 run (Dickerson 2pt conversion pass to Alex Lara) 10:31
B: Rafael Almarez 1 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
B: Dickerson 7 run (Almarez kick good) 3:52
B: Dickerson 1 run (Almarez kick good) 0:02
Third quarter
Y: Aiden Nunez 65 run (2pt conversion failed) 10:56
B: Dickerson 25 run (kick blocked) 9:19
Fourth quarter
B: Alex Lara 9 run (Almarez kick good) 11:51
B: Safety
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Nunez 10-72-1; Brazos: Dickerson 23-177-4
Passing -- Yorktown: Jayden Rodriguez 2-8-51-0-1; Brazos: Dickerson 7-13-122-0-1;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Deagan Muniga 1-44; Brazos: Trey Gaston 3-84;