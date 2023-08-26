Brazos 43, Yorktown 6

Brazos14 14 6  9   -- 43                     
Yorktown0 -- 6                     

First quarter

B: Jarvse Dickerson 38 run (Dickerson 2pt conversion pass to Alex Lara) 10:31

B: Rafael Almarez 1 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

B: Dickerson 7 run (Almarez kick good) 3:52

B: Dickerson 1 run (Almarez kick good) 0:02

Third quarter

Y: Aiden Nunez 65 run (2pt conversion failed) 10:56

B: Dickerson 25 run (kick blocked) 9:19

Fourth quarter

B: Alex Lara 9 run (Almarez kick good) 11:51

B: Safety

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Nunez 10-72-1; Brazos: Dickerson 23-177-4

Passing -- Yorktown: Jayden Rodriguez 2-8-51-0-1; Brazos: Dickerson 7-13-122-0-1;

Receiving -- Yorktown: Deagan Muniga 1-44; Brazos: Trey Gaston 3-84;