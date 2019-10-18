Brazosports 35, Bay City 20
|Brazosport
|14
|7
|0
|14
|--
|35
|Bay City
|0
|7
|0
|13
|--
|20
First quarter
Brazosport: Ray Bell 13 run (Zeke Vergara kick), 2:27
Brazosport: Karieyn Goins 32 pass to Bell (Vergara kick), 0:02
Second quarter
Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 8 run (Declan O'Neal), 7:56
Brazosport: Goins 13 run (Vergara kick), 4:16
Third quarter
No scoring
Fourth quarter
Brazosport: CJ Calhoun 4 run (Vergara kick), 7:23
Bay City: Marlon Ford 78 kick return (Declan O'Neal), 7:23
Brazosport: Karieyn Goins 20 pass to Kevin Davis (Vergara kick), 5:01
Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 10 run (attempt failed), 1:34
Team stats
|Brazosport
|Bay City
|First downs
|19
|19
|Yards rushing
|31-200
|42-158
|Yards passing
|210
|102
|Passes
|13-17-0-0
|10-17-0-2
|Punts
|51.7
|19.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-25
|2-10
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 10-41 (2TD), Carlos Lara 11-52, Davieyon Curtis 9-13, Adarrius Courtland 7-21; Brazosport: Kevin Davis 6-47, Paul Woodard 14-93, Pablo Marin 1-12, Ray Bell 3-22 (TD), Kariyen Goins 6-22 (TD), CJ Calhoun 1-4 (TD)
Passing -- Bay City: Carlos Lara 10-17-102-0-2; Brazosport: Alex Villareal 1-2-12-0-0, Karieyn Goins 12-15-199-2-0
Receiving -- Bay City: Rodney Mitchell 2-35, Davieyon CUrtis 1-6, Ray Bibbins 4-48, Luke Bentancourt 3-13.; Brazosport: Kevin Davis 3-71 (TD), Paul Woodard 1-4, Pablo Marin 1-11, Ray Bell 4-75 (TD), Eddie Flores 4-49
Don't be a troll. Don't post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.