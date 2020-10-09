Bay City 28, Brazosport 27

Bay City  014014 -- 28                    
Brazosport 014013 -- 27                    

Second quarter

B: Kariyen Goins 21 pass to Pablo Marin (Jorge Gonzalez kick good) 11:46

BC: Avery Smith 1 run (Declan O'Neal kick good) 7:20

BC: O'Dedrick Morgan 9 run (O'Neal kick good) 5:29

B: Goins 2 pass to Paul Woodard (Gonzalez kick good) 3:02 

Fourth quarter

B: KJ Terrell 2 run (Gonzalez kick good) 8:12

BC: TD (Smith pass to Ky'Adrain Green 2pt conversion) 6:05

B: Goins  run (2pt conversion failed) 3:58

BC: Smith 22 pass to Ray Bibbins (2pt conversion good) 1:05

Team stats

 Bay City Brazosport  
  First downs 18 22
  Yards rushing 41-217  48-245
  Yards passing 118  185
  Passes 5-15-0 13-21-0
  Punts2-39 1-31
  Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1
  Penalty-yards 6-47 2-9

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bay City: Smith 19-113-1, Curtis 16-80, Morgan 6-24-1; Brazosport: Randon Fontenette 5-35, Woodard 27-139, Goins 9-28-1, Marin 1-10, KJ Terrell 6-36-1;

Passing -- Bay City: Smith 5-15-118-1-0; Brazosport: Fontenette 1-2-0-0-0, Goins 12-18-185-2-0, Marin 0-1-0-0-0;

Receiving -- Bay City: Bibbins 5-118-1; Brazosport: TiShaun Davis 1-17, Woodard 4-89-1, Goins 2-(-16), Marin 5-86-1, BJ Moore 1-0

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.