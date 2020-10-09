Bay City 28, Brazosport 27
|Bay City
|0
|14
|0
|14
|--
|28
|Brazosport
|0
|14
|0
|13
|--
|27
Second quarter
B: Kariyen Goins 21 pass to Pablo Marin (Jorge Gonzalez kick good) 11:46
BC: Avery Smith 1 run (Declan O'Neal kick good) 7:20
BC: O'Dedrick Morgan 9 run (O'Neal kick good) 5:29
B: Goins 2 pass to Paul Woodard (Gonzalez kick good) 3:02
Fourth quarter
B: KJ Terrell 2 run (Gonzalez kick good) 8:12
BC: TD (Smith pass to Ky'Adrain Green 2pt conversion) 6:05
B: Goins run (2pt conversion failed) 3:58
BC: Smith 22 pass to Ray Bibbins (2pt conversion good) 1:05
Team stats
|Bay City
|Brazosport
|First downs
|18
|22
|Yards rushing
|41-217
|48-245
|Yards passing
|118
|185
|Passes
|5-15-0
|13-21-0
|Punts
|2-39
|1-31
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-47
|2-9
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Smith 19-113-1, Curtis 16-80, Morgan 6-24-1; Brazosport: Randon Fontenette 5-35, Woodard 27-139, Goins 9-28-1, Marin 1-10, KJ Terrell 6-36-1;
Passing -- Bay City: Smith 5-15-118-1-0; Brazosport: Fontenette 1-2-0-0-0, Goins 12-18-185-2-0, Marin 0-1-0-0-0;
Receiving -- Bay City: Bibbins 5-118-1; Brazosport: TiShaun Davis 1-17, Woodard 4-89-1, Goins 2-(-16), Marin 5-86-1, BJ Moore 1-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.