Brazosport 49, Bay City 15
|Brazosport
|13
|8
|21
|7
|--
|49
|Bay City
|0
|7
|0
|8
|--
|15
First quarter
B: Paul Woodard 7 run, kick failed, 4:46
B: Woodard 16 run, Saul Jimenez kick good, 0:25
Second quarter
BC: Joel Davalos 21 pass to David Perez, Victor Morales kick good, 2:17
B: Randon Fontenette 55 pass to Tishaun Davis, 2pt conversion Fontenette good, 0:12
Third quarter
B: Woodard 74 run, Jimenez kick good, 11:01
B: Josiah Winkleman 15 int return, Jimenez kick good, 10:32
B: Rontenette 11 pass to Davis, Jimenez kick good, 2:10
Fourth quarter
BC: Davalos 7 pass to Ayden Smith, 2pt conversion Davalos to Carlos Jones good, 9:09
B: Woodard 13 run, Jimenez kick good, 0:59
Team stats
|Bay City
|Brazosport
|First downs
|11
|19
|Yards rushing
|22-84
|41-334
|Yards passing
|150
|92
|Passes
|8-14-3
|8-11-0
|Punts
|2-48
|2-33
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|7-50
|7-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Jada Andrews 8-25, Brice Turner 2-5, Davalos 5-27, Smith 4-24, Malkana Powell 1-1, Joshua Williams 1-(-4), Karius Luster 1-6; Brazosport: Winkleman 2-19, Woodard 20-195-4, Fontenette 19-120;
Passing -- Bay City: Davalos 8-14-150-2-3; Brazosport: Fontenette 8-11-92-2-0;
Receiving -- Bay City: Smith 2-17-1, Powell 1-18, Jones 1-17, Marlon Ford 1-5, Perez 3-93-1; Brazosport: Christain Scharrer 1-10, Woodard 1-(-6), Davis 5-82-2, Fontenette 1-6.
