Brazosport 49, Bay City 15

Brazosport 13821  -- 49                     
Bay City0 -- 15                    

First quarter

B: Paul Woodard 7 run, kick failed, 4:46

B: Woodard 16 run, Saul Jimenez kick good, 0:25 

Second quarter

BC: Joel Davalos 21 pass to David Perez, Victor Morales kick good, 2:17

B: Randon Fontenette 55 pass to Tishaun Davis, 2pt conversion Fontenette good, 0:12

Third quarter

B: Woodard 74 run, Jimenez kick good, 11:01

B: Josiah Winkleman 15 int return, Jimenez kick good, 10:32

B: Rontenette 11 pass to Davis, Jimenez kick good, 2:10

Fourth quarter

BC: Davalos 7 pass to Ayden Smith, 2pt conversion Davalos to Carlos Jones good, 9:09

B: Woodard 13 run, Jimenez kick good, 0:59

Team stats

 Bay City Brazosport  
  First downs 11 19
  Yards rushing 22-84 41-334
  Yards passing 150 92
  Passes 8-14-3 8-11-0
  Punts 2-48 2-33
  Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0 
  Penalty-yards 7-50 7-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bay City: Jada Andrews 8-25, Brice Turner 2-5, Davalos 5-27, Smith 4-24, Malkana Powell 1-1, Joshua Williams 1-(-4), Karius Luster 1-6; Brazosport: Winkleman 2-19, Woodard 20-195-4, Fontenette 19-120;

Passing -- Bay City: Davalos 8-14-150-2-3; Brazosport: Fontenette 8-11-92-2-0;

Receiving -- Bay City: Smith 2-17-1, Powell 1-18, Jones 1-17, Marlon Ford 1-5, Perez 3-93-1; Brazosport: Christain Scharrer 1-10, Woodard 1-(-6), Davis 5-82-2, Fontenette 1-6.

