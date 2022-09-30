Burton 40, Yorktown 0
|Burton
|0
|13
|20
|7
|--
|40
|Yorktown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
Second quarter
B: Delvin Gannt 9 run (D'Mitry Schulte kick good) 6:03
B: Tyrone Gilmon 2 run (kick failed) 2:27
Third quarter
B: Colton Broesche 14 run (Schulte kick good) 9:04
B: Broesche 32 run (Schulte kick good) 3:23
B: Gilmon 24 run (kick failed) 0:35
Fourth quarter
B: Tanner Gore 78 punt return (Schulte kick good) 9:24
Team stats
|Yorktown
|Burton
|First downs
|5
|16
|Yards rushing
|36-76
|26-228
|Yards passing
|81
|9
|Passes
|4-12-1
|2-9-1
|Punts
|7-29
|5-28
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-15
|4-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yorktown: Aidan Nunez 20-72; Burton: Gilmon 5-65-2;
Passing -- Yorktown: Jayden Rodriguez 2-9-69-0-1; Burton: Colby Beck 2-9-9-0-1;
Receiving -- Yorktown: Deagan Mungia 2-12; Burton: Gantt 2-9;