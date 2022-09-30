Burton 40, Yorktown 0

Burton013 20  -- 40                    
Yorktown0000 -- 0                    

Second quarter

B: Delvin Gannt 9 run (D'Mitry Schulte kick good) 6:03

B: Tyrone Gilmon 2 run (kick failed) 2:27

Third quarter

B: Colton Broesche 14 run (Schulte kick good) 9:04

B: Broesche 32 run (Schulte kick good) 3:23

B: Gilmon 24 run (kick failed) 0:35

Fourth quarter

B: Tanner Gore 78 punt return (Schulte kick good) 9:24

Team stats

  Yorktown Burton
  First downs 5 16
  Yards rushing 36-76 26-228
  Yards passing 81  9
  Passes 4-12-1 2-9-1
  Punts 7-29 5-28
  Fumbles-lost  3-1 0-0
  Penalty-yards  3-15 4-35

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yorktown: Aidan Nunez 20-72; Burton: Gilmon 5-65-2;

Passing -- Yorktown: Jayden Rodriguez 2-9-69-0-1; Burton: Colby Beck 2-9-9-0-1;

Receiving -- Yorktown: Deagan Mungia 2-12; Burton: Gantt 2-9;

Recommended For You