Calhoun 56, Gregory-Portland 34
|Calhoun
|14
|14
|7
|21
|--
|56
|Gregory-Portland
|14
|7
|0
|13
|--
|34
First Quarter
C - Steve Johnson 23 run (Joseph Quezada kick), 8:51
C - Conner Kestler 5 run (Jose Ledezma kick), 5:41
GP - Christian St. Romain 96 kickoff return (Jaydn Nunez kick), 5:25
GP - Marcus Arroyo 3 pass from Jeremy Barker (J. Nunez kick), 1:23
Second Quarter
C - Steve Johnson 53 run (Joseph Quezada kick), 4:21
GP - Marcus Arroyo 6 pass from J. Barker (J. Nunez kick), 1:40
C - Conner Kestler 22 run (Jose Ledezma kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
C - Conner Kestler 39 run (Joseph Quezada kick), 8:12
Fourth Quarter
C - Jarius Stewart 15 run (Jose Ledezma kick), 11:53
GP - Conner Durrill 12 pass from J. Barker (kick failed), 6:57
C - Steve Johnson 8 run (Joseph Quezada kick), 6:02
C - Cade Kveton 1 run (Jose Ledezma kick), 5:44
GP - Joe Sauceda 26 run (J. Nunez kick), 2:56
Team stats
|Calhoun
|Gregory-Portland
|First downs
|25
|19
|Yards rushing
|552
|147
|Yards passing
|0
|198
|Passes
|0-1-0
|11-18-2
|Punts
|0-0
|2-49
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|7-75
|3-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Steve Johnson 25-246; Conner Kestler 14-218; Jarius Stewart 5-42; Shawn Flores 4-49. Gregory-Portland: Jeremy Barker 4-19; Joe Sauceda 22-91; Dustin Madsen 2-18.
Passing -- Gregory-Portland: Jeremy Barker 11-18-2.
Receiving -- Gregory-Portland: Jude Wiggins 6-76; Marcus Arroyo 5-65; Dustin Madsen 1-10; Christian St. Romain 1-21.
