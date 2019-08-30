Calhoun 61, Victoria West 28

Calhoun 14201413 -- 61                     
V. West 02800 -- 28                     

First quarter

Calhoun: Sean Flores 3 run (Joseph Quedaza kick), 10:25

Calhoun: Steve Johnson 1 run (Quedaza kick), 5:48

Second quarter

West: Donovan Harris 15 pass to Dion Green, (Kase Eliot kick), 9:58

Calhoun: Conner Kestler 10 run (Quedaza kick), 8:16

West: Harris 2 run (Eliot kick), 6:57

Calhoun: Flores 16 run (Quedaza kick), 5:37

Calhoun: Kestler 1 run (kick failed), 3:46

West: Tyvon Hardrick 55 run (Eliot kick), 2:08

West: Harris 35 pass to Jayden Dolezal (Eliot kick), :09

Third quarter

Calhoun: Kestler 18 run (Johnson 2 pt.), 5:53

Calhoun: Johnson 9 run (failed kick), 5:05

Fourth quarter

Calhoun: Kestler 2 run (failed 2 pt. attempt), 8:23 

Calhoun: Kestler 60 run (Quedaza kick), 5:36

Team stats

 Calhoun V. West  
  Yards rushing 57-613  44-264
  Yards passing 14  149
  Passes
 2-2-0-0
 12-22-2-0
  Punts  0.0 2.64
  Fumbles-lost  3-3  4-3

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- V. West: Tyvon Hardrick, 21-166-1; Donovan Harris, 9-34-1; Chris Hernandez, 4-33; Jonathan Buckner, 5-21  Calhoun: Steve Johnson, 22-330-2; Conner Kestler, 20-148-5; Jarius Stewart, 9-103

Passing -- V. West: Donovan Harris, 7-13-99-2-0; Brendan Solis 5-9-50-0-0 Calhoun: Conner Kestler, 2-2-14-0-0;

Receiving -- V. West: Dion Green, 6-92-1; Jayden Delozal 4-53-1; Calhoun: Adam Fox, 1-10; Jarius Stewart, 1-4

