Calhoun 61, Victoria West 28
|Calhoun
|14
|20
|14
|13
|--
|61
|V. West
|0
|28
|0
|0
|--
|28
First quarter
Calhoun: Sean Flores 3 run (Joseph Quedaza kick), 10:25
Calhoun: Steve Johnson 1 run (Quedaza kick), 5:48
Second quarter
West: Donovan Harris 15 pass to Dion Green, (Kase Eliot kick), 9:58
Calhoun: Conner Kestler 10 run (Quedaza kick), 8:16
West: Harris 2 run (Eliot kick), 6:57
Calhoun: Flores 16 run (Quedaza kick), 5:37
Calhoun: Kestler 1 run (kick failed), 3:46
West: Tyvon Hardrick 55 run (Eliot kick), 2:08
West: Harris 35 pass to Jayden Dolezal (Eliot kick), :09
Third quarter
Calhoun: Kestler 18 run (Johnson 2 pt.), 5:53
Calhoun: Johnson 9 run (failed kick), 5:05
Fourth quarter
Calhoun: Kestler 2 run (failed 2 pt. attempt), 8:23
Calhoun: Kestler 60 run (Quedaza kick), 5:36
Team stats
|Calhoun
|V. West
|Yards rushing
|57-613
|44-264
|Yards passing
|14
|149
|Passes
|12-22-2-0
|Punts
|0.0
|2.64
|Fumbles-lost
|3-3
|4-3
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- V. West: Tyvon Hardrick, 21-166-1; Donovan Harris, 9-34-1; Chris Hernandez, 4-33; Jonathan Buckner, 5-21 Calhoun: Steve Johnson, 22-330-2; Conner Kestler, 20-148-5; Jarius Stewart, 9-103
Passing -- V. West: Donovan Harris, 7-13-99-2-0; Brendan Solis 5-9-50-0-0 Calhoun: Conner Kestler, 2-2-14-0-0;
Receiving -- V. West: Dion Green, 6-92-1; Jayden Delozal 4-53-1; Calhoun: Adam Fox, 1-10; Jarius Stewart, 1-4
