Boerne 27, Calhoun 24
|Calhoun
|7
|7
|10
|7
|--
|24
|Boerne
|0
|7
|14
|6
|--
|xx
First quarter
Calhoun: Jarius Stewart 92 run, (Jose Ledezma kick), 9:52
Second quarter
Boerne: Rashawn Galloway 8yd pass to Koby Hunter, (Scott Hettie kick), 6:53
Calhoun: Stewart 1 run, (Ledezma kick), 0:18
Third quarter
Boerne: Galloway 6 yard pass to Cam Johnson, (Hettie kick), 6:20
Calhoun: Ledezma 29 yard field goal, 2:49
Boerne: Galloway 9 run, (Hettie kick), 0:54
Fourth quarter
Calhoun: Stewart 5 run, (Ledezma kick), 7:32
Boerne: Galloway 5 yard pass to Matt Michalec, (kick failed), 3:13
Team stats
|Boerne
|Calhoun
|First downs
|15
|18
|Yards rushing
|16-59
|57-364
|Yards passing
|298
|42
|Passes
|26-40-3-1
|1-2-0-0
|Punts
|41
|29
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|10
|10
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Jarius Stewart, 18-195, Jose Hernandez, 14-85, Min Htway, 14-65, Jakob Cortez, 5-22, Adrian Chambers, 4-8, Tony Hensley, 1-0; Boerne: Rashawn Galloway, 9-27, JP Castro, 3-26, Scott Hettie, 3-6, Riley Pechacek, 1-0
Passing -- Calhoun: Stewart, 1-2-42-0-0; Boerne: Galloway, 26-40-298-3-1
Receiving -- Calhoun: Aaron Zapata, 1-42; Boerne: Matt Michalec, 6-67, Cam Johnson, 4-65, Castro, 3-42, Pechacek, 4-41, Jackson Harper, 2-27, Koby Hunter, 2-24, Justin Moore, 1-15, Xander Garrison, 1-15
