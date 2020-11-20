Boerne 27, Calhoun 24

Calhoun  10  7   -- 24                     
Boerne 14  -- xx                     

First quarter

Calhoun: Jarius Stewart 92 run, (Jose Ledezma kick), 9:52

Second quarter

Boerne: Rashawn Galloway 8yd pass to Koby Hunter, (Scott Hettie kick), 6:53

Calhoun: Stewart 1 run, (Ledezma kick), 0:18

Third quarter

Boerne: Galloway 6 yard pass to Cam Johnson, (Hettie kick), 6:20

Calhoun: Ledezma 29 yard field goal, 2:49

Boerne: Galloway 9 run, (Hettie kick), 0:54

Fourth quarter

Calhoun: Stewart 5 run, (Ledezma kick), 7:32

Boerne: Galloway 5 yard pass to Matt Michalec, (kick failed), 3:13

Team stats

 Boerne Calhoun  
  First downs 15 18
  Yards rushing 16-59  57-364
  Yards passing 298  42
  Passes 26-40-3-1 1-2-0-0
  Punts  41 29
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards  10 10

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Calhoun: Jarius Stewart, 18-195, Jose Hernandez, 14-85, Min Htway, 14-65, Jakob Cortez, 5-22, Adrian Chambers, 4-8, Tony Hensley, 1-0; Boerne: Rashawn Galloway, 9-27, JP Castro, 3-26, Scott Hettie, 3-6, Riley Pechacek, 1-0

Passing -- Calhoun: Stewart, 1-2-42-0-0; Boerne: Galloway, 26-40-298-3-1

Receiving -- Calhoun: Aaron Zapata, 1-42; Boerne: Matt Michalec, 6-67, Cam Johnson, 4-65, Castro, 3-42, Pechacek, 4-41, Jackson Harper, 2-27, Koby Hunter, 2-24, Justin Moore, 1-15, Xander Garrison, 1-15

