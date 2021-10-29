Calhoun 62, Alice 46

Calhoun201322  -- 62                     
Alice016 822  -- 46                    

First quarter

C: Min Htway 7 run (kick failed)

C: Esteban Cruz 91 run (Diego Ledezma kick good) 

C: Htway 43 run (Ledezma kick good)

Second quarter

A: 16 passing (2pt conversion good) 

A: 33 passing (2pt conversion good)

C: Aaron Martinez 35 passing (2pt conversion failed)

C: Adrian Chambers 40 passing (Ledezma kick good) 

Third quarter

C: Jacob Laughlin 3 run (Ledezma kick good)

A: 6 run (2pt conversion good) 

Fourth quarter

C: Cruz 28 run (2pt conversion Laughlin good) 

A: 38 passing (2pt conversion good)

C: Cruz 11 run (Ledezma good) 

A: 60 passing (2pt conversion failed) 

A: 15 passing (2pt conversion good)

C: Cruz 58 run (Ledezma kick good)

Team stats

 Calhoun Alice  
  First downs 26 18
  Yards rushing 49-606  28-66
  Yards passing 75 333
  Passes 2-2-0 19-36-0
  Punts  0 3-115
  Fumbles-lost 0  0
  Penalty-yards 10-73 5-35

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Calhoun: Tony Hensley 1-13, Htway 6-104, Laughlin 22-155, Chambers 6-80, Cruz 14-254; Alice: Kaleb Aguilar 7-15, Josh Camarillo 11-20, Alejandro Asevedo 10-31;

Passing -- Calhoun: Laughing 1-1-40-0-0, Hensley 1-1-35-0-0; Alice: Camarillo 14-22-295-0-0, Asevedo 4-13-38-0-0;

Receiving -- Calhoun: Martinez 1-35, Chambers 1-40; Alice: Landon Rodriguez 4-54, Alejandro Vasquez 7-65, Ryan Salas 5-197, Justin Arellano 1-17;

