Calhoun 62, Alice 46
|Calhoun
|20
|13
|7
|22
|--
|62
|Alice
|0
|16
|8
|22
|--
|46
First quarter
C: Min Htway 7 run (kick failed)
C: Esteban Cruz 91 run (Diego Ledezma kick good)
C: Htway 43 run (Ledezma kick good)
Second quarter
A: 16 passing (2pt conversion good)
A: 33 passing (2pt conversion good)
C: Aaron Martinez 35 passing (2pt conversion failed)
C: Adrian Chambers 40 passing (Ledezma kick good)
Third quarter
C: Jacob Laughlin 3 run (Ledezma kick good)
A: 6 run (2pt conversion good)
Fourth quarter
C: Cruz 28 run (2pt conversion Laughlin good)
A: 38 passing (2pt conversion good)
C: Cruz 11 run (Ledezma good)
A: 60 passing (2pt conversion failed)
A: 15 passing (2pt conversion good)
C: Cruz 58 run (Ledezma kick good)
Team stats
|Calhoun
|Alice
|First downs
|26
|18
|Yards rushing
|49-606
|28-66
|Yards passing
|75
|333
|Passes
|2-2-0
|19-36-0
|Punts
|0
|3-115
|Fumbles-lost
|0
|0
|Penalty-yards
|10-73
|5-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Tony Hensley 1-13, Htway 6-104, Laughlin 22-155, Chambers 6-80, Cruz 14-254; Alice: Kaleb Aguilar 7-15, Josh Camarillo 11-20, Alejandro Asevedo 10-31;
Passing -- Calhoun: Laughing 1-1-40-0-0, Hensley 1-1-35-0-0; Alice: Camarillo 14-22-295-0-0, Asevedo 4-13-38-0-0;
Receiving -- Calhoun: Martinez 1-35, Chambers 1-40; Alice: Landon Rodriguez 4-54, Alejandro Vasquez 7-65, Ryan Salas 5-197, Justin Arellano 1-17;
