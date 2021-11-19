Austin LBJ 72, Calhoun 42
|Austin LBJ
|13
|22
|22
|15
|--
|72
|Calhoun
|14
|21
|0
|7
|--
|42
First quarter
C-Esteban Cruz 2 run (Diego Ledezma kick) 6:32
LBJ-Sedrick Alexander 58 run (Eduardo Sandoval kick) 6:21
C-Cruz 5 run (Ledezma run) 3:33
LBJ-Alexander 3 run (kick failed) 2:36
Second quarter
LBJ-Trent Leary 50 run (Alexander 2pt run) 11:46
C-Min Htway 57 run (Ledezma kick) 10:46
LBJ-Oscar Gordon III 57 pass to Leary (Sandoval kick) 8:51
LBJ- Phazzon Washington 4 run (Sandoval kick) 4:48
C-Adrian Chambers 52 run (Ledezma kick) 2:00
C- Jayce Campos 6 run (Ledezma kick) :19
Third quarter
LBJ-Cyronn Miller 48 fumble return (Kick fail) 7:49
LBJ-Alexander 2 run (Gordon III pass to Kaleb Brown 2pt) 3:48
LBJ-Gordon III 8 pass to Brown (Gordon III pass to Leary 2pt) 1:28
Fourth quarter
LBJ-Miller-3 run (Alexander run) 8:52
LBJ-Alexander 97 run (Sandoval kick) 5:00
C-Aaron Martinez 5 run (Ledezma kick) 2:25
Team stats
|Austin LBJ
|Calhoun
|First downs
|13
|17
|Yards rushing
|39-460
|58-448
|Yards passing
|138
|35
|Passes
|3-8-2-0
|3-4-0-1
|Punts
|23
|34
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|4-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-20
|8-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Austin LBJ: Cyronn Miller 10-115, Sedrick Alexander 19-245-4; Calhoun: Esteban Cruz 17-101-2, Min Htway 5-118-1, Adrian Chambers 8-115-1.
Passing -- Austin LBJ: Oscar Gordon III 3-8-78-2-0; Calhoun: Aaron Martinez 3-4-35-0-1.
