Austin LBJ 72, Calhoun 42

Austin LBJ 1322 22 15   -- 72                     
Calhoun  14 21  -- 42                     

First quarter

C-Esteban Cruz 2 run (Diego Ledezma kick) 6:32

LBJ-Sedrick Alexander 58 run (Eduardo Sandoval kick) 6:21

C-Cruz 5 run (Ledezma run) 3:33

LBJ-Alexander 3 run (kick failed) 2:36

Second quarter

LBJ-Trent Leary 50 run (Alexander 2pt run) 11:46

C-Min Htway 57 run (Ledezma kick) 10:46

LBJ-Oscar Gordon III 57 pass to Leary (Sandoval kick) 8:51

LBJ- Phazzon Washington 4 run (Sandoval kick) 4:48

C-Adrian Chambers 52 run (Ledezma kick) 2:00

C- Jayce Campos 6 run (Ledezma kick) :19

Third quarter

LBJ-Cyronn Miller 48 fumble return (Kick fail) 7:49

LBJ-Alexander 2 run (Gordon III pass to Kaleb Brown 2pt) 3:48

LBJ-Gordon III 8 pass to Brown (Gordon III pass to Leary 2pt) 1:28

Fourth quarter

LBJ-Miller-3 run (Alexander run) 8:52

LBJ-Alexander 97 run (Sandoval kick) 5:00

C-Aaron Martinez 5 run (Ledezma kick) 2:25

Team stats

 Austin LBJCalhoun  
  First downs 13 17
  Yards rushing 39-460  58-448
  Yards passing 138  35
  Passes 3-8-2-0 3-4-0-1
  Punts  23 34
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  4-1
  Penalty-yards  3-20 8-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Austin LBJ: Cyronn Miller 10-115, Sedrick Alexander 19-245-4; Calhoun: Esteban Cruz 17-101-2, Min Htway 5-118-1, Adrian Chambers 8-115-1.

Passing -- Austin LBJ: Oscar Gordon III 3-8-78-2-0; Calhoun: Aaron Martinez 3-4-35-0-1.

