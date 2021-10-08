Calhoun 36, Beeville 7

Calhoun 2016  0 -- 36                    
Beeville 007 -- 7                    

First quarter

C: Esteban Cruz 5 run, kick failed

C: Cruz 8 run, 2pt failed

C: Adrian Chambers 67 field goal block return, Diego Ledezma kick good

Third quarter

C: Cruz 14 run, Jacob Laughlin 2pt conversion good

C: Cruz 26 run, Laughlin 2pt conversion good

Fourth quarter

B: Victor Gonzales 1 run, Edward Brako kick good

Team stats

 Calhoun Beeville  
  First downs 17 17
  Yards rushing 36-292 35-109
  Yards passing 0 195
  Passes 0-1-0 12-29-0
  Punts 1-55 0-0
  Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
  Penalty-yards 6-35 3-15

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Beeville: Isaiah Gonzales 9-40, Trey Barefield 10-56, Gonzales 9-15, Darion Perez 5-(-4), Cade Elder 2-2; Calhoun: Min Htway 2-18, Laughlin 17-98, Aaron Martinez 1-7, Jace Campos 3-14, Chambers 2-39, Edgar Munoz 1-6, Cruz 9-103, Darian Boone 1-7;

Passing -- Beeville: Gonzales 11-28-173-0-0, Perez 1-1-22-0-0; Calhoun: Laughlin 0-1-0-0-0;

Receiving -- Beeville: Barefield 1-5, Jaime Del Bosque 2-16, Isaiah Gonzales 2-27, Collin Gomez 2-22, Elder 1-41, Perez 3-64, Caleb Washington 1-11, V. Gonzales 1-22;

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.