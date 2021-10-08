Calhoun 36, Beeville 7
|Calhoun
|20
|0
|16
|0
|--
|36
|Beeville
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
First quarter
C: Esteban Cruz 5 run, kick failed
C: Cruz 8 run, 2pt failed
C: Adrian Chambers 67 field goal block return, Diego Ledezma kick good
Third quarter
C: Cruz 14 run, Jacob Laughlin 2pt conversion good
C: Cruz 26 run, Laughlin 2pt conversion good
Fourth quarter
B: Victor Gonzales 1 run, Edward Brako kick good
Team stats
|Calhoun
|Beeville
|First downs
|17
|17
|Yards rushing
|36-292
|35-109
|Yards passing
|0
|195
|Passes
|0-1-0
|12-29-0
|Punts
|1-55
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-35
|3-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Beeville: Isaiah Gonzales 9-40, Trey Barefield 10-56, Gonzales 9-15, Darion Perez 5-(-4), Cade Elder 2-2; Calhoun: Min Htway 2-18, Laughlin 17-98, Aaron Martinez 1-7, Jace Campos 3-14, Chambers 2-39, Edgar Munoz 1-6, Cruz 9-103, Darian Boone 1-7;
Passing -- Beeville: Gonzales 11-28-173-0-0, Perez 1-1-22-0-0; Calhoun: Laughlin 0-1-0-0-0;
Receiving -- Beeville: Barefield 1-5, Jaime Del Bosque 2-16, Isaiah Gonzales 2-27, Collin Gomez 2-22, Elder 1-41, Perez 3-64, Caleb Washington 1-11, V. Gonzales 1-22;
