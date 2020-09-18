Football stats

Calhoun 34, Episcopal 14

Calhoun76714 -- 34                    
Episcopal7007 -- 14                    

First quarter

E: Quon Marion 14 run, Truette Tumey kick good, 9:34

C: Jarius Stewart 47 run, Jose Ledezama kick good, 8:00

Second quarter

C: Steve Johnson 1 run, kick failed, 0:02

Third quarter

C: Stewart 56 run, Ledezama kick good, 3:30

Fourth quarter

E: Marion 3 run, Tumey kick good, 11:06

C: Johnson 27 run, Ledezama kick good, 8:38

C: Johnson 58 run, Ledezama kick good, 2:51

Team stats

 CalhounEpiscopal
  First downs 9 19
  Yards rushing 32-348 44-262
  Yards passing 0  104
  Passes 0-1-0 11-23-0
  Punts  0-0 0-0
  Fumbles-lost  2-0  2-0
  Penalty-yards  5-55 9-100

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Calhoun: Johnson 13-151-3, Stewart 13-145-1, Adrian Chambers 5-49;  Episcopal: Marion 25-190-2;

Passing -- Calhoun: Stewart 0-1-0-0-0; Episcopal: Trace Organ 6-10-58-0-0,  Chase Jenkins 5-14-46-0-0

Receiving -- Episcopal: Cole Baily 4-51

