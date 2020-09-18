Calhoun 34, Episcopal 14
|Calhoun
|7
|6
|7
|14
|--
|34
|Episcopal
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
First quarter
E: Quon Marion 14 run, Truette Tumey kick good, 9:34
C: Jarius Stewart 47 run, Jose Ledezama kick good, 8:00
Second quarter
C: Steve Johnson 1 run, kick failed, 0:02
Third quarter
C: Stewart 56 run, Ledezama kick good, 3:30
Fourth quarter
E: Marion 3 run, Tumey kick good, 11:06
C: Johnson 27 run, Ledezama kick good, 8:38
C: Johnson 58 run, Ledezama kick good, 2:51
Team stats
|Calhoun
|Episcopal
|First downs
|9
|19
|Yards rushing
|32-348
|44-262
|Yards passing
|0
|104
|Passes
|0-1-0
|11-23-0
|Punts
|0-0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-55
|9-100
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Johnson 13-151-3, Stewart 13-145-1, Adrian Chambers 5-49; Episcopal: Marion 25-190-2;
Passing -- Calhoun: Stewart 0-1-0-0-0; Episcopal: Trace Organ 6-10-58-0-0, Chase Jenkins 5-14-46-0-0
Receiving -- Episcopal: Cole Baily 4-51
