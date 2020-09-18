Calhoun 34, Bellaire Episcopal 14
|Bellaire Episcopal
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
|Calhoun
|7
|6
|7
|14
|--
|34
First quarter
Episcopal: Quon Marion 14 run, (Truette Tumey kick), 9:34
Calhoun: Jarius Stewart 47 run, (Jose Ledezma kick), 8:00
Second quarter
Calhoun: Steve Johnson 1 run, :02
Third quarter
Calhoun: Stewart 56 run, (Ledezma kick), 3:30
Fourth quarter
Episcopal: Marion 3 run, (Tumey kick), 11:06
Calhoun: Johnson 27 run, (Ledezma kick), 8:38
Calhoun: Johnson 58 run, (Ledezma kick) 2:51
Team stats
|Episcopal
|Calhoun
|First downs
|19
|9
|Yards rushing
|44-262
|32-348
|Yards passing
|104
|0
|Passes
|11-23-0-0
|0-1-0-0
|Punts
| n/a
|n/a
|Fumbles-lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Penalty-yards
| 9-100
|5-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Steve Johnson, 13-151, Jarius Stewart, 13-145, Adrian Chambers, 5-49; Episcopal: Quon Marion, 25-190;
Passing -- Calhoun: Stewart, 0-1-0-0-0; Episcopal: Trace Organ, 6-10-58-0-0, Chase Jenkins, 5-14-46-0-0;;
Receiving -- Episcopal: Cole Bailey, 4-51;
