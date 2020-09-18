Football stats

Calhoun 34, Bellaire Episcopal 14

Bellaire Episcopal7007 -- 14                    
Calhoun 76714 -- 34                    

First quarter

Episcopal: Quon Marion 14 run, (Truette Tumey kick), 9:34

Calhoun: Jarius Stewart 47 run, (Jose Ledezma kick), 8:00

Second quarter

Calhoun: Steve Johnson 1 run, :02

Third quarter

Calhoun: Stewart 56 run, (Ledezma kick), 3:30

Fourth quarter

Episcopal: Marion 3 run, (Tumey kick), 11:06

Calhoun: Johnson 27 run, (Ledezma kick), 8:38

Calhoun: Johnson 58 run, (Ledezma kick) 2:51

Team stats

 EpiscopalCalhoun
  First downs 19 9
  Yards rushing 44-262  32-348
  Yards passing 104  0
  Passes 11-23-0-0 0-1-0-0
  Punts  n/a
 n/a
  Fumbles-lost  2-0  2-0
  Penalty-yards  9-100
 5-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Calhoun: Steve Johnson, 13-151, Jarius Stewart, 13-145, Adrian Chambers, 5-49; Episcopal: Quon Marion, 25-190;

Passing -- Calhoun: Stewart, 0-1-0-0-0; Episcopal: Trace Organ, 6-10-58-0-0, Chase Jenkins, 5-14-46-0-0;;

Receiving -- Episcopal: Cole Bailey, 4-51;

