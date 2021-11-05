Calallen 33, Calhoun 21

Calallen01412  -- 33                     
Calhoun00147 -- 21                    

Second quarter

Calallen: Skylar Rubio 34 passing (Reid Balthrop kick good) 

Calallen: Epi Hinojosa 23 run (Balthrop kick good)

Third quarter

Calhoun: Kirk Stringham 36 run (kick good) 

Calallen: Luck Medina 48 run (Balthrop kick good)

Calhoun: Tony Hensley 86 kick return (kick good) 

Fourth quarter

Calallen: Hinojosa 4 run (kick failed)

Calhoun: Esteban Cruz 19 run (kick good)

Calallen: Hinojosa 44 run (kick failed)

Team stats

 Calhoun Calallen  
  First downs 13 18
  Yards rushing 44-285 40-244
  Yards passing 36 61
  Passes 1-2-0 4-7-0
  Punts  1-34
 3-86
  Fumbles-lost 6-2 2-0
  Penalty-yards 2-20
 3-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Calallen: Sonny Carpinello 7-23, Bryce Burnett 8-7, Hinojosa 20-174, Medina 5-40; Calhoun: Hensley 1-8, Min Htway 3-11, Jacob Laughlin 20-113, Aaron Martinez 1-4, Adrian Chambers 6-50, Cruz 13-99;

Passing -- Calallen: Burnett 4-7-61-1-0; Calhoun: Laughlin 1-2-36-1-0;

Receiving -- Calallen: Kody Newell 3-27, Rubio 1-34; Calhoun: Stringham 1-36;

