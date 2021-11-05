Calallen 33, Calhoun 21
|Calallen
|0
|14
|7
|12
|--
|33
|Calhoun
|0
|0
|14
|7
|--
|21
Second quarter
Calallen: Skylar Rubio 34 passing (Reid Balthrop kick good)
Calallen: Epi Hinojosa 23 run (Balthrop kick good)
Third quarter
Calhoun: Kirk Stringham 36 run (kick good)
Calallen: Luck Medina 48 run (Balthrop kick good)
Calhoun: Tony Hensley 86 kick return (kick good)
Fourth quarter
Calallen: Hinojosa 4 run (kick failed)
Calhoun: Esteban Cruz 19 run (kick good)
Calallen: Hinojosa 44 run (kick failed)
Team stats
|Calhoun
|Calallen
|First downs
|13
|18
|Yards rushing
|44-285
|40-244
|Yards passing
|36
|61
|Passes
|1-2-0
|4-7-0
|Punts
| 1-34
|3-86
|Fumbles-lost
|6-2
|2-0
|Penalty-yards
| 2-20
|3-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calallen: Sonny Carpinello 7-23, Bryce Burnett 8-7, Hinojosa 20-174, Medina 5-40; Calhoun: Hensley 1-8, Min Htway 3-11, Jacob Laughlin 20-113, Aaron Martinez 1-4, Adrian Chambers 6-50, Cruz 13-99;
Passing -- Calallen: Burnett 4-7-61-1-0; Calhoun: Laughlin 1-2-36-1-0;
Receiving -- Calallen: Kody Newell 3-27, Rubio 1-34; Calhoun: Stringham 1-36;
