Calallen 28, Calhoun 7
|Calallen
|0
|14
|7
|7
|--
|28
|Calhoun
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
Second quarter
CW-Luke Smith 2 run (Collin Kieschnick kick), 8:35
CW-Jeremiah Earls 2 run (Kieschnick kick), 4:00
Third quarter
CW-Earls 10 run (Keischnick kick), 6:41
Fourth quarter
CS-Mtn Htway 4 run (Jose Ledezma kick), 6:09
CW-Epi Hinojosa 16 run (Keischnick kick), 3:12
Team stats
|Calallen
|Calhoun
|First downs
|21
|10
|Yards rushing
|43-376
|41-171
|Yards passing
|0
|17
|Passes
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Punts
|1-48
|5-202
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-20
|2-10
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Steve Johnson 20-96, Jarius Stewart 16-48, Adrian Chambers 2-20, Htway 2-6, Jose Hernandez 1-1; Calallen: Earls 22-260-2, Hinojosa 4-47-1, Smith 7-38-1, Ethan Salinas 7-27, Justice McClure 1-3, Marvin Beasley 1-2, Team 1-(-1);
Passing -- Calhoun: Stewart 1-2-17-0-0; Calallen: Salinas 0-2-0-0-0;
Receiving -- Calhoun: Chambers 1-17;
