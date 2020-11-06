Calallen 28, Calhoun 7

Calallen 014 77 -- 28                    
Calhoun0007 -- 7                    

Second quarter

CW-Luke Smith 2 run (Collin Kieschnick kick), 8:35

CW-Jeremiah Earls 2 run (Kieschnick kick), 4:00

Third quarter

CW-Earls 10 run (Keischnick kick), 6:41

Fourth quarter

CS-Mtn Htway 4 run (Jose Ledezma kick), 6:09

CW-Epi Hinojosa 16 run (Keischnick kick), 3:12

Team stats

 Calallen Calhoun  
  First downs 21 10
  Yards rushing 43-376 41-171
  Yards passing 0 17
  Passes 0-2-0 1-2-0
  Punts 1-48 5-202
  Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
  Penalty-yards 3-20 2-10

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Calhoun: Steve Johnson 20-96, Jarius Stewart 16-48, Adrian Chambers 2-20, Htway 2-6, Jose Hernandez 1-1; Calallen: Earls 22-260-2, Hinojosa 4-47-1, Smith 7-38-1, Ethan Salinas 7-27, Justice McClure 1-3, Marvin Beasley 1-2, Team 1-(-1);

Passing -- Calhoun: Stewart 1-2-17-0-0; Calallen: Salinas 0-2-0-0-0;

Receiving -- Calhoun: Chambers 1-17;

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.