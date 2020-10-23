Calhoun 77, Corpus Christi Miller 76
|Calhoun
|28
|14
|21
|14
|--
|77
|Miller
|14
|21
|21
|20
|--
|76
First quarter
C: Min Htway 48 run (kick blocked)
M: Mcculum Williams 5 run (Kayden Shedd kick good)
C: Adrian Chambers 65 run (Jarius Stewart 2pt conversion good)
M: Donovan Terrell 18 run (Shedd kick good)
C: Stewart 54 run (Jose Ledezma kick good)
C: Steve Johnson 49 run (Ledezma kick good)
Second quarter
M: Andrew Body 5 run (Shedd kick good)
C: Stewart 5 run (kick blocked)
M: Body 4 run (Shedd kick good)
C: Stewart 70 run (Chambers 2pt conversion good)
M: Body 12 run (Shedd kick good)
Third quarter
C: Stewart 37 run (Ledezma kick good)
M: Lonnie Adkism 8 pass (Shedd kick good)
C: Htway 70 run (Ledezma kick good)
M: Williams 21 run (Shedd kick good)
C: Johnson 4 run (Ledezma kick good)
M: Body 42 run (Shedd kick good)
Fourth quarter
C: Stewart 1 run (Ledezma kick good)
M: Adkism 33 pass (Shedd kick good)
C: Stewart 4 run (Ledezma kick good)
M: Terrell 18 run (Shedd kick good)
M: Body 13 run (2pt conversion failed)
Team stats
|Calhoun
|Miller
|First downs
|22
|38
|Yards rushing
|41-670
|46-349
|Yards passing
|0
|278
|Passes
|0-1-1
|25-48-0
|Punts
|0-0
|1-30
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|8-85
|8-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Htway 6-184, Chambers 4-65, Stewart 19-245, Johnson 12-176; Miller: Ethan Greenwood 5-13, Body 31-254, Williams 9-69, Jaden Brown 1-13;
Passing -- Calhoun: Stewart 0-1-0-0-1; Miller: Body 25-48-278-0-0;
Receiving -- Miller: Jayden Moreno 2-16, Adraean Lloyd 3-29, Adkism 12-127, Terrell 5-64, Damare Lister 1-20, Greenwood 1-2, Williams 3-36;
