CC Miller 44, Calhoun 40
|Calhoun
|6
|0
|12
|22
|--
|40
|Miller
|14
|7
|7
|16
|--
|44
First quarter
M: Jaedyn Brown 62 pass to Jadyn Moreno (Christian Torres kick), 10:19
M: Brown 20 pass to Damare Lister (Torres kick), 7:59
C: Esteban Cruz 1 run (Ta Moo kick blocked), 3:40
Second quarter
M: Ethan Greenwood 1 run (Torres kick), 2:02
Third quarter
C: Kirk Stringham 5 run (Cruz run failed), 8:47
M: Brown 12 pass to Moreno (Torres kick), 5:34
C: Jayce Campos 4 run (Campos run failed), 2:36
Fourth quarter
M: Brown 20 pass to Greenwood (Torres kick failed), 11:15
C: Tony Hensley 85 run (Jacob Laughlin run), 10:45
M: Brown 70 pass to Lonnie Adkism (Torres kick), 10:07
C: Stringham 64 fumble recovery (Laughlin run), 7:58
M: Torres 25 field goal, 4:06
C: Laughlin 24 pass to Aaron Martinez (Laughlin run failed), 1:52
Team stats
|Calhoun
|Miller
|First downs
|22
|27
|Yards rushing
|47-426
|41-172
|Yards passing
|49
|295
|Passes
|3-5-1-1
|21-33-5-2
|Punts
|0
|25.0
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-35
|1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- C: Esteban Cruz 16-118-1, Tony Hensley 3-98-1, Jacob Laughlin 16-91, Jayce Campos 4-38-1, Adrian Chambers 3-45, Kirk Stringham 2-26-1, Min Htway 3-10; M: Ethan Greenwood 23-121-1, Jaedyn Brown 11-21, Delson Cavaness 3-15, Lonnie Adkism 3-13, Eathan Vela 1-2
Passing -- C: Laughlin 2-4-49-1-1, Chambers 1-1-8-0-0; M: Brown 21-32-224-5-1, Adkism 0-1-0-0-1;
Receiving -- C: Htway 1-25, Aaron Martinez 1-24-1, Laughlin 1-8; M: Adkism 4-100-1, Moreno 5-99-2, Greenwood 4-54-1, Damare Lister 3-32-1, Eathan Vela 2-11, Donovan Terrell 1-4;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.