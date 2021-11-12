Calhoun 56, Rio Grande City Grulla 17
|Grulla
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
|Calhoun
|14
|21
|21
|0
|--
|56
First quarter
G: Omar De La Garza 57 run (Ruben Chavez kick), 10:27
C: Min Htway 88 run (Diego Ledezma kick), 9:38
C: Htway 49 run (Ledezma kick), 2:45
Second quarter
C: Jayce Campos 24 run (Ledezma kick), 9:37
C: Campos 51 run (Ledezma kick), 5:44
C: Campos 1 run (Ledezma kick), 0:03
Third quarter
C: Campos 8 run (Ledezma kick), 5:30
C: Tyson Bonuz 12 run (Ledezma kick), 1:59
C: Darrik Salinas 16 fumble return (Ta Moo kick), 0:46
Fourth quarter
G: Andrew Sanchez 3 run (Chavez kick), 6:07
Team stats
|Grulla
|Calhoun
|First downs
|11
|21
|Yards rushing
|30-124
|36-486
|Yards passing
|69
|0
|Passes
|10-12-0-2
|0-0-0-0
|Punts
|37
|30
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-70
|9-70
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Min Htway 3-131-2, Jayce Campos 10-138-4, Esteban Cruz 11-122, Aaron Martinez 2-27, Alex Parker 2-0, Adrian Chambers 3-32, Tyson Bonuz 3-24-1, Colton Judd 2-12; Grulla: Omar De La Garza 17-86-1, Andrew Sanchez 11-4-1, Ryan Sifuentes 2-34.
Passing -- Grulla: Sanchez 10-14-69-0-2.
Receiving -- Grulla: Roy Guzman 4-25, Josue Barrera 2-13, Sifuentes 4-31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.