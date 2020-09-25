Calhoun 63, Houston Second Baptist 30

Calhoun 142121  -- 63                    
Houston Second Baptist 18012  --

 30 

                    

First quarter

HSB: 4 run, kick blocked

C: Steve Johnson 20 run, Jose Ledezma 84 kick good

HSB: 60 pass, 2pt conversion failed

C: Jarius Stewart 63 run, Ledezma kick good

HSB: 2 run, 2pt conversion failed

Second quarter

C: Chambers 39 pass, Ledezma kick good

C: Johnson 24 run, Ledezma kick good

C: Stewart 2 run, Ledezma kick good

Third quarter

C: Stewart 1 run, Ledezma kick good

HSB: 21 run, kick blocked

HSB: 14 run, kick blocked

C: Stewart 15 run, Ledezma kick good

C: Chambers 85 run, Ledezma kick good

Fourth quarter

C: Jacob Laughlin 34 run, Ledezma kick good

Team stats

 Calhoun HSB  
  First downs 25 20
  Yards rushing 50-615  26-139
  Yards passing 39  220
  Passes 1-1-0 16-25-0
  Punts  1-19 2-77
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  5-35 7-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Calhoun: Jakob Cortez 1-24, Laughlin 2-64, Chambers 5-124, Stewart 11-164, Johnson 21-184, Jose Hernandez 4-24, Esteban Cruz 2-10, Dalton Alford 2-8, Min Htway 2-13;

Passing -- Calhoun: Chamber 1-1-39-1-0

Receiving -- Calhoun: Stweary 1-39

