Calhoun 63, Houston Second Baptist 30
|Calhoun
|14
|21
|21
|7
|--
|63
|Houston Second Baptist
|18
|0
|12
|0
|--
30
First quarter
HSB: 4 run, kick blocked
C: Steve Johnson 20 run, Jose Ledezma 84 kick good
HSB: 60 pass, 2pt conversion failed
C: Jarius Stewart 63 run, Ledezma kick good
HSB: 2 run, 2pt conversion failed
Second quarter
C: Chambers 39 pass, Ledezma kick good
C: Johnson 24 run, Ledezma kick good
C: Stewart 2 run, Ledezma kick good
Third quarter
C: Stewart 1 run, Ledezma kick good
HSB: 21 run, kick blocked
HSB: 14 run, kick blocked
C: Stewart 15 run, Ledezma kick good
C: Chambers 85 run, Ledezma kick good
Fourth quarter
C: Jacob Laughlin 34 run, Ledezma kick good
Team stats
|Calhoun
|HSB
|First downs
|25
|20
|Yards rushing
|50-615
|26-139
|Yards passing
|39
|220
|Passes
|1-1-0
|16-25-0
|Punts
|1-19
|2-77
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-35
|7-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Jakob Cortez 1-24, Laughlin 2-64, Chambers 5-124, Stewart 11-164, Johnson 21-184, Jose Hernandez 4-24, Esteban Cruz 2-10, Dalton Alford 2-8, Min Htway 2-13;
Passing -- Calhoun: Chamber 1-1-39-1-0
Receiving -- Calhoun: Stweary 1-39
