Calhoun 33, Navarro 28
|Calhoun
|7
|7
|13
|6
|--
|33
|Navarro
|14
|6
|0
|8
|--
|28
First quarter
Calhoun: Adrain Chambers 85 yard run (Diego Ledezma kick)
Navarro: Triston Brashers 2 yard run (Jaxen Monkerud kick)
Navarro: Cole Mouser 1 yard run (Monkerud kick)
Second quarter
Navarro: Nick Billings 44 yard run (Monkerud kick failed)
Calhoun: Tony Hensley 49 yard run (Ledezma kick)
Third quarter
Calhoun: Aaron Martinez 5 yard run (Ledezma kick failed)
Calhoun: Esteban Cruz 18 yard run (Ledezma kick failed)
Fourth quarter
Navarro: Brody Whitson 37 yard run (Whitson 2pt run)
Calhoun: Hensley 69 yard run (2pt failed)
Team stats
|Calhoun
|Navarro
|First downs
|20
|20
|Yards rushing
|42-466
|50-378
|Yards passing
|0
|39
|Passes
|0-1-0-0
|2-6-0-0
|Punts
|26
|37
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|8-N/A
|Penalty-yards
|6-30
|4-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Tony Hensley 6-129, Min Htway 3-3, Aaron Martinez 14-38, Adrain Chambers 6-206, Esteban Cruz 13-90; Navarro: Nick Billings 8-109, Jacob Frederick 1-1, Colton Chambers 9-43, Cole Mouser 12-63, Triston Brashers 4-3, Case Monroe 1-4, Brody Whitson 13-151, Diego Chapa 2-4.
Passing -- Calhoun: Martinez 0-1-0-0-0; Navarro: Billings 2-6-39-0-0.
Receiving -- Navarro: Seth Rodriguez 1-22, Chapa 1-17.
