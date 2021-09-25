Houston Second Baptist 23, Calhoun 19

Calhoun  7  0   -- 19                     
Second Baptist  10  -- 23                     

First quarter

C: Jace Campos 8 run (kick failed)

SB: Everett Skillem 1 run (Charley Schwinger kick)

SB: Schwinger 32 field goal

Second quarter

C: Campos 1 run (2pt failed)

Third quarter

C: Tony Hinsley 55 interception return (Diego Ledezma kick)

SB: Skillem 4 run (Schwinger kick)

Fourth quarter

SB: Eli Smith 10 run (2pt failed)

Team stats

 Calhoun Second Baptist  
  First downs 20 16
  Yards rushing 54-291  32-114
  Yards passing 14  94
  Passes 1-2-0-0 12-17-0-1
  Punts  N/A 51.5
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-40 2-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Calhoun: Esteban Cruz 19-133, Jace Campos 18-44-2, Tony Hensley 5-48, Min Htway 2-9, Aaron Martinez 6-8, Adrian Chambers 4-49; Second Baptist: Everett Skillem 5-7-2, Turner Murdock 1-3, Eli Smith 26-104-1.

Passing -- Calhoun: Martinez 1-2-14-0-0; Second Baptist: Murdock 12-16-98-0-1, Skillem 0-1-0-0-0.

Receiving -- Calhoun: Campos 1-14; Second Baptist: JD Crisp 5-57, Gryson Kim 1-7, Miekell Reddic 1-6, Grayson Gandolfo 1-2, Hank Harris 1-13, Smith 1-9, Skillem 1-4.

