Houston Second Baptist 23, Calhoun 19
|Calhoun
|6
|6
|7
|0
|--
|19
|Second Baptist
|10
|0
|7
|6
|--
|23
First quarter
C: Jace Campos 8 run (kick failed)
SB: Everett Skillem 1 run (Charley Schwinger kick)
SB: Schwinger 32 field goal
Second quarter
C: Campos 1 run (2pt failed)
Third quarter
C: Tony Hinsley 55 interception return (Diego Ledezma kick)
SB: Skillem 4 run (Schwinger kick)
Fourth quarter
SB: Eli Smith 10 run (2pt failed)
Team stats
|Calhoun
|Second Baptist
|First downs
|20
|16
|Yards rushing
|54-291
|32-114
|Yards passing
|14
|94
|Passes
|1-2-0-0
|12-17-0-1
|Punts
|N/A
|51.5
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-40
|2-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Esteban Cruz 19-133, Jace Campos 18-44-2, Tony Hensley 5-48, Min Htway 2-9, Aaron Martinez 6-8, Adrian Chambers 4-49; Second Baptist: Everett Skillem 5-7-2, Turner Murdock 1-3, Eli Smith 26-104-1.
Passing -- Calhoun: Martinez 1-2-14-0-0; Second Baptist: Murdock 12-16-98-0-1, Skillem 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving -- Calhoun: Campos 1-14; Second Baptist: JD Crisp 5-57, Gryson Kim 1-7, Miekell Reddic 1-6, Grayson Gandolfo 1-2, Hank Harris 1-13, Smith 1-9, Skillem 1-4.
