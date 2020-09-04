Calhoun 40, Stafford 14
|Calhoun
|14
|13
|6
|7
|--
|40
|Stafford
|0
|6
|0
|8
|--
|14
First quarter
C: Jarius Stewart 1 run, Jose Ledezma kick good
C: Stewart 45 run, Ledzema kick good
Second quarter
C: Stewart 5 run, Ledzema kick good
S: 34 pass, kick failed
C: Stewart 61 run, kick failed
Third quarter
C: Stewart 19 run, kick failed
Fourth quarter
S: 4 run, 2pt conv. good
C: Steve Johnson 41 run, Saul Rodas kick good
Team stats
|Calhoun
|Stafford
|First downs
|23
|17
|Yards rushing
|432
|102
|Yards passing
|20
|152
|Passes
|1-2-0
|7-19-0
|Punts
| 2-54
|5-151
|Fumbles-lost
| 2-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|5-25
|4-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Sean Flores 2-16, Jacob Laughlin 2-1, Stewart 20-213, Min Htway 4-53; Satfford: Chruchhill Williams 8-46, Jamaal Wiley 1-2, Christian Fregia 5-47, Brayden Batiste 12-5, Tyler Miller 2-(-1), Kaleb roberts 3-3
Passing -- Calhoun: Laughlin 1-1-20-0-0, Stewart 0-1-0-0-0; Stafford: Batiste 6-17-118-0-0, Roberts 1-2-34-0-0
Receiving -- Calhoun: Sebastian Madera 1-20; Stafford: Jaydon Johnson 2-45, Terrence Lewis 1-13, Jordan Barrett 3-55, Miller 1-39
