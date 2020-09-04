Calhoun 40, Stafford 14

Calhoun  141367 -- 40                    
Stafford 0608 -- 14                    

First quarter

C: Jarius Stewart 1 run, Jose Ledezma kick good

C: Stewart 45 run, Ledzema kick good

Second quarter

C: Stewart 5 run, Ledzema kick good

S: 34 pass, kick failed

C: Stewart 61 run, kick failed

Third quarter

C: Stewart 19 run, kick failed

Fourth quarter

S: 4 run, 2pt conv. good

C: Steve Johnson 41 run, Saul Rodas kick good

Team stats

 Calhoun Stafford  
  First downs 23 17
  Yards rushing 432  102
  Yards passing 20  152
  Passes 1-2-0 7-19-0
  Punts  2-54
 5-151
  Fumbles-lost  2-1
  2-1
  Penalty-yards  5-25 4-20

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Calhoun: Sean Flores 2-16, Jacob Laughlin 2-1, Stewart 20-213, Min Htway 4-53; Satfford: Chruchhill Williams 8-46, Jamaal Wiley 1-2, Christian Fregia 5-47, Brayden Batiste 12-5, Tyler Miller 2-(-1), Kaleb roberts 3-3

Passing -- Calhoun: Laughlin 1-1-20-0-0, Stewart 0-1-0-0-0; Stafford: Batiste 6-17-118-0-0, Roberts 1-2-34-0-0

Receiving -- Calhoun: Sebastian Madera 1-20; Stafford: Jaydon Johnson 2-45, Terrence Lewis 1-13, Jordan Barrett 3-55, Miller 1-39

