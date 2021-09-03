Calhoun 21, Stafford 14
|Stafford
|0
|0
|6
|8
|--
|14
|Calhoun
|0
|14
|0
|7
|--
|21
Second quarter
Calhoun: Esteban Cruz 8 run (Diego Ledezma kick failed), 11:15
C: Tony Hensley 24 run (Hensley 2pt run), 4:16
Third quarter
Stafford: Terrance Woods 12 run (Justin Zenteno kick failed), 2:18
Fourth quarter
C: Adrain Chambers 14 run (Ledezma kick), 9:04
S: Brayden Batiste 22 pass to Terrence Lewis (2pt pass), 5:20
Team stats
|Stafford
|Calhoun
|First downs
|13
|25
|Yards rushing
|24-97
|57-319
|Yards passing
|95
|58
|Passes
|9-19-1-1
|2-2-0-0
|Punts
|27.5
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|4-2
|Penalty-yards
|2-10
|3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Esteban Cruz 23-140-1, Jacob Laughlin 24-87, Tony Hensley 4-45-1, Min Htway 3-21, Adrain Chambers 3-26-1; Stafford: Jamaal Wiley 15-58, Terrance Miller 6-33-1, Brayden Batiste 3-6.
Passing -- Calhoun: Laughlin 2-2-58-0-0; Stafford: Batiste 9-19-95-1-1.
Receiving -- Calhoun: Hensley 1-29, Chambers 1-29; Stafford: Terrence Lewis 4-57-1, Jordan Barrett 1-8, Tyler Miller 4-30.
