Calhoun 21, Stafford 14

Stafford  6  8   -- 14                     
Calhoun  0 14  -- 21                     

Second quarter

Calhoun: Esteban Cruz 8 run (Diego Ledezma kick failed), 11:15

C: Tony Hensley 24 run (Hensley 2pt run), 4:16

Third quarter

Stafford: Terrance Woods 12 run (Justin Zenteno kick failed), 2:18

Fourth quarter

C: Adrain Chambers 14 run (Ledezma kick), 9:04

S: Brayden Batiste 22 pass to Terrence Lewis (2pt pass), 5:20

Team stats

 Stafford Calhoun  
  First downs 13 25
  Yards rushing 24-97  57-319
  Yards passing 95  58
  Passes 9-19-1-1 2-2-0-0
  Punts  27.5 0
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  4-2
  Penalty-yards  2-10 3-25

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Calhoun: Esteban Cruz 23-140-1, Jacob Laughlin 24-87, Tony Hensley 4-45-1, Min Htway 3-21, Adrain Chambers 3-26-1; Stafford: Jamaal Wiley 15-58, Terrance Miller 6-33-1, Brayden Batiste 3-6.

Passing -- Calhoun: Laughlin 2-2-58-0-0; Stafford: Batiste 9-19-95-1-1.

Receiving -- Calhoun: Hensley 1-29, Chambers 1-29; Stafford: Terrence Lewis 4-57-1, Jordan Barrett 1-8, Tyler Miller 4-30.

