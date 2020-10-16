Calhoun 42, Tuloso-Midway 13

Calhoun147210 -- 42                    
Tuloso-Midway0760 -- 48                    

First quarter

C: Adrian Chambers 39 run (Jose Ledezma kick good) 

C: Colin Carabajal 53 scoop run (Ledezma kick good) 

Second quarter

TM: 3 run (kick good)

C: Jarius Stewart 15 run (Ledezma kick good)

Third quarter

C: Chambers 47 run (Ledezma kick good)

TM: 75 run (kick failed)

C: Steve Johnson 39 run (Ledezma kick good)

C: Johnson 4 run (Ledezma kick good)

Team stats

 CalhounTuloso-Midway
  First downs 16 17
  Yards rushing 30-309  45-255
  Yards passing 57  94
  Passes 2-2-0 7-18-0
  Punts  1-32 1-18
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  1-1
  Penalty-yards  6-35 8-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Calhoun: Jakob Cortez 2-(-11), Chambers 4-63, Stewart 6-56, Johnson 11-173, Jose Hernandez 2-8, Aaron Martinez 1-4, Kirk Stringham 1-8, Min Htway 3-8; TM: Sebastian Paiz 4-13, Kyler Marquez 17-182, Diego Sandoval 1-3, Xavier Olivarez 3-7, Hector Tamez 1-8, Alan Roberts 7-46, Juan Moreno 9-(-15), Noah Barrientez 3-11;

Passing -- Calhoun: Stewart 2-2-47-0-0; TM: Moreno 5-11-70-0-0, Roberts 0-1-0-0-0, Paiz 2-6-24-0-0;

Receiving -- Calhoun: Stewart 2-47; TM: Barrientez 1-37, Roberts 1-7, Marquez 1-17, Elijah Bueno 1-7, Jayden Whitehead 1-6, Olivarez 2-20.

