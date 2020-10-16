Calhoun 42, Tuloso-Midway 13
|Calhoun
|14
|7
|21
|0
|--
|42
|Tuloso-Midway
|0
|7
|6
|0
|--
|48
First quarter
C: Adrian Chambers 39 run (Jose Ledezma kick good)
C: Colin Carabajal 53 scoop run (Ledezma kick good)
Second quarter
TM: 3 run (kick good)
C: Jarius Stewart 15 run (Ledezma kick good)
Third quarter
C: Chambers 47 run (Ledezma kick good)
TM: 75 run (kick failed)
C: Steve Johnson 39 run (Ledezma kick good)
C: Johnson 4 run (Ledezma kick good)
Team stats
|Calhoun
|Tuloso-Midway
|First downs
|16
|17
|Yards rushing
|30-309
|45-255
|Yards passing
|57
|94
|Passes
|2-2-0
|7-18-0
|Punts
|1-32
|1-18
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|6-35
|8-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Jakob Cortez 2-(-11), Chambers 4-63, Stewart 6-56, Johnson 11-173, Jose Hernandez 2-8, Aaron Martinez 1-4, Kirk Stringham 1-8, Min Htway 3-8; TM: Sebastian Paiz 4-13, Kyler Marquez 17-182, Diego Sandoval 1-3, Xavier Olivarez 3-7, Hector Tamez 1-8, Alan Roberts 7-46, Juan Moreno 9-(-15), Noah Barrientez 3-11;
Passing -- Calhoun: Stewart 2-2-47-0-0; TM: Moreno 5-11-70-0-0, Roberts 0-1-0-0-0, Paiz 2-6-24-0-0;
Receiving -- Calhoun: Stewart 2-47; TM: Barrientez 1-37, Roberts 1-7, Marquez 1-17, Elijah Bueno 1-7, Jayden Whitehead 1-6, Olivarez 2-20.
