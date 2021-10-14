Calhoun 49, Tuloso-Midway 3
|Tuloso-Midway
|3
|0
|0
|0
|--
|3
|Calhoun
|28
|7
|7
|7
|--
|49
First quarter
C-Min Htway 73 run (Bryan Marmolejo kick), 11:37
C-Tony Hensley 53 run (Ta Moo kick), 7:33
TM-Ryan Morales 30 field goal, 4:39
C-Hensley 80 kickoff return (Marmolejo kick), 4:26
C-Adrian Chambers 77 run (Moo kick), 0:43
Second quarter
C-Esteban Cruz 2 run (Marmolejo kick), 0:53
Third quarter
C-Jacob Laughlin 2 run (Moo kick), 1:09
Fourth quarter
C-Terrick Martinez 8 run (Marmolejo kick), 4:01
Team stats
|Tuloso-Midway
|Calhoun
|First downs
|9
|25
|Yards rushing
|26-40
|43-556
|Yards passing
|128
|0
|Passes
|11-24-0-0
|0-0-0-0
|Punts
|39.2
|--
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|4-40
|4-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- T-M, Hector Tamez 7-32, Seth Kovda 7-21, Joseph Tamez 2-7, Aaron Garcia 1-0, Gilbert Martinez 5-(-2), Team 2-(-18). Calhoun, Min Htway 4-117-1, Adrian Chambers 2-103-1, Jacob Laughlin 17-99-1, Tony Hensley 2-73-1, Esteban Cruz 9-63-1, Aaron Martinez 1-36, Ayden Maddux 1-25, Terrick Martinez 3-19 TD, Jayce Campos 3-19, Edgar Munoz 1-2.
Passing -- T-M, Kovda 6-15-0 95, G. Martinez 5-9-0 33.
Receiving -- T-M, Mikey Garza 5-36, Ira Rivera 3-73, Gavin Castro 2-15, Kellen Auzenne 1-4.
