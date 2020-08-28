Waco La Vega 20, Calhoun 7
|Calhoun
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
|Waco La Vega
|13
|7
|0
|0
|--
|20
First quarter
WL- Ara Rauls III 27 run, kick
WL- Jar'Quae Walton 8 run, kick failed
Second quarter
C- Steve Johnson 2 run, Jose Ledezma kick
WL- Jesse Majors-Sterling 7 run, kick
Team stats
|Calhoun
|Waco La Vega
|First downs
|21
|16
|Yards rushing
|300
|300
|Yards passing
|0
|-3
|Passes
|0
|7 - -3
|Punts
|1-24
|1-51
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-15
|5-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun - Steve Johnson 22-116, TD; Sean Flores 6-43; Jarius Stewart 25-112; Adrian Chambers 2-16. Waco La Vega - Jar'Quae Walton 16-181; Ara Rauls III 4-49; Jesse Majors-Sterling 6-46; Mekhi Rice 1-24.
