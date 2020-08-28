Waco La Vega 20, Calhoun 7 

Calhoun 0  0   -- 7                     
Waco La Vega  13  -- 20                     

First quarter

WL- Ara Rauls III 27 run, kick

WL- Jar'Quae Walton 8 run, kick failed

Second quarter

C- Steve Johnson 2 run, Jose Ledezma kick

WL- Jesse Majors-Sterling 7 run, kick

Team stats

 Calhoun Waco La Vega  
  First downs 21 16
  Yards rushing 300  300
  Yards passing 0  -3
  Passes 0 7 - -3
  Punts  1-24 1-51
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  3-15 5-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Calhoun - Steve Johnson 22-116, TD; Sean Flores 6-43; Jarius Stewart 25-112; Adrian Chambers 2-16. Waco La Vega - Jar'Quae Walton 16-181; Ara Rauls III 4-49; Jesse Majors-Sterling 6-46; Mekhi Rice 1-24.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.