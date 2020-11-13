Calhoun 74, Zapata 0
|Calhoun
|20
|27
|13
|14
|--
|74
|Zapata
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
C: Jarius Stewart 22 run (Jose Ledezma kick good)
C: Stewart 10 run (Ledezma kick good)
C: Stewart 27 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
C: Colin Carabajal 50 pick 6 (Saul Rodas kick good)
C: Steve Johnson 30 run (Ledezma kick good)
C: Johnson 87 run (kick failed)
C: Min Htway 22 run (Ledezma kick good)
Third quarter
C: Htway 11 pass (kick failed)
C: Dalton Alford 3 run (Ledezma kick good)
Fourth quarter
C: Aaron Martinez 1 run (Ledezma kick good)
C: Martinez 42 run (Ledezma kick good)
Team stats
|Calhoun
|Zapata
|First downs
|30
|10
|Yards rushing
|47-561
|13-10
|Yards passing
|20
|152
|Passes
|2-4-1
|20-41-3
|Punts
|0-0
|6-212
|Fumbles-lost
| 2-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-50
|2-10
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Calhoun: Jakob Cortez 2-54, Htway 4-67, Adrian Chambers 3-32, Stewart 7-97, Johnson 11-148, Tony Hinsley 1-8, Martinez 5-71, Jose Hernandez 2-26, Terrick Martinez 7-42, Alfrod 4-10, Christopher Salinas 1-6; Zapata: Mario Garcia 7-(-15), Ernesto Guerra 1-5, Alan Pina 5-20;
Passing -- Calhoun: Stewart 2-4-20-1-1; Zapata: Garcia 20-41-152-0-3;
Receiving -- Calhoun: Johnson 1-9, Htway 1-11; Zapata: Joshua Alvarez 7-75, Leo Mendoza 5-35, Marco Garcia 2-6, Joe Chick 2-26, Pina 5-13;
