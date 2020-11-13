Calhoun 74, Zapata 0

Calhoun20271314 -- 74                    
Zapata0000 -- 0                    

First quarter

C: Jarius Stewart 22 run (Jose Ledezma kick good) 

C: Stewart 10 run (Ledezma kick good)

C: Stewart 27 run (kick failed) 

Second quarter

C: Colin Carabajal 50 pick 6 (Saul Rodas kick good) 

C: Steve Johnson 30 run (Ledezma kick good) 

C: Johnson 87 run (kick failed) 

C: Min Htway 22 run (Ledezma kick good)

Third quarter

C: Htway 11 pass (kick failed)

C: Dalton Alford 3 run (Ledezma kick good)

Fourth quarter

C: Aaron Martinez 1 run (Ledezma kick good)

C: Martinez 42 run (Ledezma kick good)

Team stats

 Calhoun Zapata 
  First downs 30 10
  Yards rushing 47-561  13-10
  Yards passing 20  152
  Passes 2-4-1 20-41-3
  Punts 0-06-212
  Fumbles-lost  2-0
 0-0
  Penalty-yards 4-50 2-10

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Calhoun: Jakob Cortez 2-54, Htway 4-67, Adrian Chambers 3-32, Stewart 7-97, Johnson 11-148, Tony Hinsley 1-8, Martinez 5-71, Jose Hernandez 2-26, Terrick Martinez 7-42, Alfrod 4-10, Christopher Salinas 1-6; Zapata: Mario Garcia 7-(-15), Ernesto Guerra 1-5, Alan Pina 5-20;

Passing -- Calhoun: Stewart 2-4-20-1-1; Zapata: Garcia 20-41-152-0-3;

Receiving -- Calhoun: Johnson 1-9, Htway 1-11; Zapata: Joshua Alvarez 7-75, Leo Mendoza 5-35, Marco Garcia 2-6, Joe Chick 2-26, Pina 5-13;

