Football stats

CC Miller 63, West 28

Miller  1414035 -- 63                    
West  71407 -- 28                    

First quarter

Miller: Andrew Body 7 pass to Ralph Rodriguez (Aniceto Zamora kick) 7:38 1Q

Miller: McCullion Williams 6 run, (Zamora kick) 3:58 1Q

West: Donovan Harris 1 run, (Kase Eliot kick) 1:41 1Q

Second quarter

West: Donovan Harris 23 pass to Colten Matus, (Eliot kick) 9:42 2Q

Miller: Body 14 pass to Adraean Lloyd (Zamora kick) 6:14 2Q

West: Chase Patek 24 run (Eliot kick) 2:25 2Q

Miller: Andrew Body 7 run, (Zamora kick) :10 2Q

Third quarter

No scoring plays

Fourth quarter

Miller: Body 4 run, (Zamora kick) 11:48 4Q

Miller: Marcell Davis 2 run (Zamora kick) 10:08 4Q

Miller: Marcell Davis 5 run, 7:14 4Q 48-21

Miller: interception return Zamori Nickles 42, (Davis run) 6:55 4Q

West: Tyvon Hardrick 31 run, (Eliot kick) 5:39 4Q

Miller: Andrew Body 59 pass to Ralph Rodriguez (Zamora kick) 5:10

Team stats

 Miller West 
  First downs 21 21
  Yards rushing 43-251  48-308
  Yards passing 184  67
  Passes 11-26-3-0 7-12-1-2
  Punts  2.24 2.25
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  3-2
  Penalty-yards  9-60 6-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- West: Tyvon Hardrick 24-216, Dion Green 2-5, Donovan Harris, 16-63, Jonathan Buckner 2- -1, Chase Patek 2-20, Chris Hernandez 2-5;  Miller: Marcell Davis, 20-111, Ezekiel Moya, 1- -13, McCullion Williams 14-101, Andrew Body, 6-52, Gilbert Perez, 2-0

Passing -- West: Donovan Harris, 7-11-67-1-1, Brendon Solis, 0-1-0-0-1; Miller: Andrew Body, 11-26-184--3-0;

Receiving -- West: Colten Matus, 3-39, Jayden Dolezal, 3-23, Dion Green, 1-5; Miller: Ralph Rodriguez 3-77, Cassius Clay 3-58, Adaean Lloyd, 4-43, McCullion Williams, 1-6;

