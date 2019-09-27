CC Miller 63, West 28
|Miller
|14
|14
|0
|35
|--
|63
|West
|7
|14
|0
|7
|--
|28
First quarter
Miller: Andrew Body 7 pass to Ralph Rodriguez (Aniceto Zamora kick) 7:38 1Q
Miller: McCullion Williams 6 run, (Zamora kick) 3:58 1Q
West: Donovan Harris 1 run, (Kase Eliot kick) 1:41 1Q
Second quarter
West: Donovan Harris 23 pass to Colten Matus, (Eliot kick) 9:42 2Q
Miller: Body 14 pass to Adraean Lloyd (Zamora kick) 6:14 2Q
West: Chase Patek 24 run (Eliot kick) 2:25 2Q
Miller: Andrew Body 7 run, (Zamora kick) :10 2Q
Third quarter
No scoring plays
Fourth quarter
Miller: Body 4 run, (Zamora kick) 11:48 4Q
Miller: Marcell Davis 2 run (Zamora kick) 10:08 4Q
Miller: Marcell Davis 5 run, 7:14 4Q 48-21
Miller: interception return Zamori Nickles 42, (Davis run) 6:55 4Q
West: Tyvon Hardrick 31 run, (Eliot kick) 5:39 4Q
Miller: Andrew Body 59 pass to Ralph Rodriguez (Zamora kick) 5:10
Team stats
|Miller
|West
|First downs
|21
|21
|Yards rushing
|43-251
|48-308
|Yards passing
|184
|67
|Passes
|11-26-3-0
|7-12-1-2
|Punts
|2.24
|2.25
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|9-60
|6-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- West: Tyvon Hardrick 24-216, Dion Green 2-5, Donovan Harris, 16-63, Jonathan Buckner 2- -1, Chase Patek 2-20, Chris Hernandez 2-5; Miller: Marcell Davis, 20-111, Ezekiel Moya, 1- -13, McCullion Williams 14-101, Andrew Body, 6-52, Gilbert Perez, 2-0
Passing -- West: Donovan Harris, 7-11-67-1-1, Brendon Solis, 0-1-0-0-1; Miller: Andrew Body, 11-26-184--3-0;
Receiving -- West: Colten Matus, 3-39, Jayden Dolezal, 3-23, Dion Green, 1-5; Miller: Ralph Rodriguez 3-77, Cassius Clay 3-58, Adaean Lloyd, 4-43, McCullion Williams, 1-6;
