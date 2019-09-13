Football stats

Victoria West 30, Corpus Chrisi Moody 7

CC Moody  0007 -- 7                    
Victoria West  701310 -- 30                    

First quarter

Victoria West: Tyvon Hardrick, 8 run (Kase Eliot kick) 8:39

Second quarter

Third quarter

Victoria West: Hardrick 46 run (Eliot kick) 6:54

Victoria West: Hardrick 4 run, :33

Fourth quarter

Victoria West: Hardrick 53 run, (Eliot kick),9:01 

Victoria West: Eliot 33 FG,  3:44

CC Moody: Nathaniel Sada 29 run, (Juan Pablo Rocha kick) 2:09

Team stats

 CC Moody V. West
  First downs 11 23
  Yards rushing 39-159  47-423
  Yards passing 25  49
  Passes 6-10-0-0 5-13-0-1
  Punts  4.104 2.62
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards  1-15 7-55

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Victoria West: Tyvon Hardrick, 31-273, Jonathan Buckner, 3-18, Chris Hernandez, 1-49, Samuel Brito, 1-9, Chase Patek, 2-40, Jayden Dolezal, 1-3, Donovan Harris, 7-37; CC Moody: Nathaniel Sada, 10-74, Darrell Asbell, 12-70, Amarion Johnson, 7-10, Dequwan Lindsey, 4-4, Jakota Cullum, 6-1;

Passing --  Victoria West: Donovan Harris, 5-12-49-0-0, Brendon Solis, 0-1-0-0-1; CC Moody: Jakota Cullum, 6-10-25-0-0;;

Receiving --  Victoria West: Hardrick, 1-23, Patek, 2-21, Colten Matus, 1-5, Dion Green, 1-0; CC Moody: Lindsey, 3-26, Asbell, 3-(-1);

