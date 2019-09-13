Victoria West 30, Corpus Chrisi Moody 7
|CC Moody
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Victoria West
|7
|0
|13
|10
|--
|30
First quarter
Victoria West: Tyvon Hardrick, 8 run (Kase Eliot kick) 8:39
Second quarter
Third quarter
Victoria West: Hardrick 46 run (Eliot kick) 6:54
Victoria West: Hardrick 4 run, :33
Fourth quarter
Victoria West: Hardrick 53 run, (Eliot kick),9:01
Victoria West: Eliot 33 FG, 3:44
CC Moody: Nathaniel Sada 29 run, (Juan Pablo Rocha kick) 2:09
Team stats
|CC Moody
|V. West
|First downs
|11
|23
|Yards rushing
|39-159
|47-423
|Yards passing
|25
|49
|Passes
|6-10-0-0
|5-13-0-1
|Punts
|4.104
|2.62
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|1-15
|7-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Victoria West: Tyvon Hardrick, 31-273, Jonathan Buckner, 3-18, Chris Hernandez, 1-49, Samuel Brito, 1-9, Chase Patek, 2-40, Jayden Dolezal, 1-3, Donovan Harris, 7-37; CC Moody: Nathaniel Sada, 10-74, Darrell Asbell, 12-70, Amarion Johnson, 7-10, Dequwan Lindsey, 4-4, Jakota Cullum, 6-1;
Passing -- Victoria West: Donovan Harris, 5-12-49-0-0, Brendon Solis, 0-1-0-0-1; CC Moody: Jakota Cullum, 6-10-25-0-0;;
Receiving -- Victoria West: Hardrick, 1-23, Patek, 2-21, Colten Matus, 1-5, Dion Green, 1-0; CC Moody: Lindsey, 3-26, Asbell, 3-(-1);
