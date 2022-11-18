Chapel Hill 38, Bay City 24
|Chapel Hill
|16
|7
|14
|0
|--
|38
|Bay City
|0
|14
|3
|7
|--
|24
First quarter
CH: Demetrius Brisbon 65 pass to Rickey Stewart (kick failed) 10:29
CH: Aiden Campo 31 FG 6:46
CH: Stewart 12 run (Campos kick good) 3:18
Second quarter
BC: Ayden Smith 1 run (Victor Morales kick good) 8:19
CH: Brisbon 41 pass to Darrius Dean (Campos kick good) 4:42
BC: Smith 2 run (Morales kick good) 0:41
Third quarter
BC: Morales 42 FG 7:52
CH: Stewart 12 run (Campos kick good) 6:08
CH: Brison 35 pass to Kayvin Mayfield (Campo kick good) 4:21
Fourth quarter
BC: Alex Estrada 21 pass to Brice Turner (Morales kick good) 4:43
Team stats
|Bay City
|Chapel Hill
|First downs
|14
|21
|Yards rushing
|31-87
|38-231
|Yards passing
|153
|255
|Passes
|16-35-2
|13-17-1
|Punts
|5-35.2
|1-28
|Fumbles-lost
| 2-2
|3-3
|Penalty-yards
|3-25
|4-31
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Bay City: Estrada 10-37, Smith 6-11-2, Paris Fox 6-13; Chapel Hill: Stewart 25-131-12, Brisbon 10-52, Ilonzo Deuce McGregor 1-29, DJ Williams 2-9;
Passing -- Bay City: Estrada 16-35-153-1-2; Chapel Hill: Brisbon 13-17-255-3-1;
Receiving -- Bay City: Xylan Williams 4-47, Fox 4-18, Turner 4-51, Braylon Williams 2-21; Chapel Hill: Stewart 4-102-1, Brisbon 1-(-2), Drew Harmon 3-39, McGregor 3-40, Dean 1-41-1;