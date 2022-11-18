Chapel Hill 38, Bay City 24

Chapel Hill167140 -- 38                    
Bay City01437 -- 24                    

First quarter

CH: Demetrius Brisbon 65 pass to Rickey Stewart (kick failed) 10:29

CH: Aiden Campo 31 FG 6:46

CH: Stewart 12 run (Campos kick good) 3:18

Second quarter

BC: Ayden Smith 1 run (Victor Morales kick good) 8:19

CH: Brisbon 41 pass to Darrius Dean (Campos kick good) 4:42

BC: Smith 2 run (Morales kick good) 0:41

Third quarter

BC: Morales 42 FG 7:52

CH: Stewart 12 run (Campos kick good) 6:08

CH: Brison 35 pass to Kayvin Mayfield (Campo kick good) 4:21

Fourth quarter

BC: Alex Estrada 21 pass to Brice Turner (Morales kick good) 4:43

Team stats

  Bay City Chapel Hill 
  First downs 14 21
  Yards rushing 31-87 38-231
  Yards passing 153 255
  Passes 16-35-2 13-17-1
  Punts 5-35.2 1-28
  Fumbles-lost  2-2
  3-3
  Penalty-yards 3-25 4-31

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Bay City: Estrada 10-37, Smith 6-11-2, Paris Fox 6-13; Chapel Hill: Stewart 25-131-12, Brisbon 10-52, Ilonzo Deuce McGregor 1-29, DJ Williams 2-9;

Passing -- Bay City: Estrada 16-35-153-1-2; Chapel Hill: Brisbon 13-17-255-3-1;

Receiving -- Bay City: Xylan Williams 4-47, Fox 4-18, Turner 4-51, Braylon Williams 2-21; Chapel Hill: Stewart 4-102-1, Brisbon 1-(-2), Drew Harmon 3-39, McGregor 3-40, Dean 1-41-1;