China Spring 34, Cuero 9
|China Spring
|10
|10
|14
|0
|--
|34
|Cuero
|0
|3
|0
|6
|--
|9
First quarter
CS: Isaiah Williams 20 run (Thomas Barr kick good) 6:46
CS: Barr 26 FG 1:59
Second quarter
C: Harrison Crain 23 FG 10:40
CS: Major Bowden 14 run (Barr kick good) 8:14
CS: Barr 30 FG 1:46
Third quarter
CS: Bowden 4 run (Barr kick good) 8:33
CS: Jaeden Davis 4 run (Barr kick good) 1:18
Fourth quarter
C: Exavier Durham 68 pass from Jerry Rossett (2pt conversion failed) 4:25
Team stats
|Cuero
|China Springs
|First downs
|9
|20
|Yards rushing
|26-118
|46-293
|Yards passing
|142
|93
|Passes
|9-26-3
|6-11-0
|Punts
|5-144
|2-59
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|9-45
|4-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Cuero: Tycen Williams 12-94, Zyler Jones 7-30, Sean Burks 1-11, LeBron Johnson 1-(-2), Rossett 5-(-15); China Spring: Williams 12-150-1, Bowden 13-89-2, Davis 9-39-1, Kyle Barton 7-28, Isaiah Redd 3-(-11), Team 2-(-2);
Passing -- Cuero: Rossett 9-26-142-1-3; China Spring: Bowden 5-10-95-0-0, Redd 1-1-(-2)-0-0;
Receiving -- Cuero: Durham 6-116-1, Williams 1-10, Johnson 1-9, AJ Arroyo 1-7; China Spring: Tre Hafford 2-63, Jackson Battles 1-10, Sebastian Trevino 1-5, Carter Penney 1-(-2)
