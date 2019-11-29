Columbus 34, Industrial 28
|Columbus
|7
|7
|7
|13
|--
|34
|Industrial
|0
|7
|14
|7
|--
|28
First Quarter
C: Ryan Barnes 55 pass from Brock Schobel (Manu Murga kick), 8:49
Second Quarter
I: Karston Wimberley 3 run (Rider Ulloa kick), 9:22
C: Tyre Simcik 4 run (Murga kick), 2:20
Third Quarter
I: Matthew Davis 53 run (Wimberley run), 10:35
C: Tyre Simcik 6 run (Murga kick), 8:35
I: Blayne Moreland 3 run (run failed), 3:59
Fourth Quarter
C: Kaycon Wilson 3 pass from Brock Schobel (Murga kick), 9:29
C: Tyre Simcik 5 run (kick failed), 2:20
I: Devin Barr 27 pass from Wimberley (Ulloa kick), 0:28
Team stats
|Columbus
|Industrial
|First downs
|20
|18
|Yards rushing
|253
|295
|Yards passing
|145
|80
|Passes
|5-8-0
|Punts
|1-18
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-45
|1-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Industrial: Karston Wimberley 17-92; Matthew Davis 1-53; Blayne Moreland 22-142; Blake Rogers 1-7. Columbus: Tyre Simcik 29-182; Kion Hurd 5-33; Brock Schobel 6-38.
Passing -- Industrial: Karston Wimblery 5-8-0. Columbus: Brock Schobel 8-13-0.
Receiving -- Industrial: Kael Estes 2-34; Connor Barnhart 1-8; Matthew Davis 1-11; Devin Barr 1-27. Columbus: Kaycon Wilson 5-65; Kion Hurd 1-8; Ryan Barnes 2-72.
