Football stats

Columbus 34, Industrial 28 

Columbus 77  13   -- 34                    
Industrial 0 14  -- 28                    

First Quarter

C: Ryan Barnes 55 pass from Brock Schobel (Manu Murga kick), 8:49

Second Quarter

I: Karston Wimberley 3 run (Rider Ulloa kick), 9:22

C: Tyre Simcik 4 run (Murga kick), 2:20

Third Quarter 

I: Matthew Davis 53 run (Wimberley run), 10:35

C: Tyre Simcik 6 run (Murga kick), 8:35

I: Blayne Moreland 3 run (run failed), 3:59

Fourth Quarter 

C: Kaycon Wilson 3 pass from Brock Schobel (Murga kick), 9:29

C: Tyre Simcik 5 run (kick failed), 2:20

I: Devin Barr 27 pass from Wimberley (Ulloa kick), 0:28

 Team stats

 Columbus Industrial
  First downs 20 18
  Yards rushing 253  295
  Yards passing 145  80
  Passes
 8-13-0
 5-8-0
  Punts  1-18 0-0
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-45 1-15

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Industrial: Karston Wimberley 17-92; Matthew Davis 1-53; Blayne Moreland 22-142; Blake Rogers 1-7. Columbus: Tyre Simcik 29-182; Kion Hurd 5-33; Brock Schobel 6-38.

Passing --  Industrial: Karston Wimblery 5-8-0. Columbus: Brock Schobel 8-13-0.

Receiving --  Industrial: Kael Estes 2-34; Connor Barnhart 1-8; Matthew Davis 1-11; Devin Barr 1-27. Columbus: Kaycon Wilson 5-65; Kion Hurd 1-8; Ryan Barnes 2-72.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.