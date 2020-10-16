Columbus 35, Yoakum 14
|Columbus
|14
|7
|7
|7
|--
|35
|Yoakum
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
First quarter
C: Ty Thomas 17 yard run (Manu Murga Kick) 9:25
C: Kion Hurd 39 yard run (Murga Kick) 4:14
Second quarter
Y: Deandre Enoch-Johnson 3 yard run (Herman Hernandez Kick) 4:28
C: Hurd 44 yard run (Murga Kick) 2:56
Third quarter
C: Thomas 31 yard pass to Kaycon Wilson (Murga Kick) 6:06
Fourth quarter
Y: Jaydon Jones 13 yard run (Hernandez Kick) 2:21
C: Ty’Vone Whitehead 36 yard run (Murga kick) 1:32
Team stats
|Columbus
|Yoakum
|First downs
|12
|15
|Yards rushing
|36-295
|49-257
|Yards passing
|88
|24
|Passes
|5-9-0
|2-5-0
|Punts
|0-0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-40
|3-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Columbus: Hurd 23-204-2, Whitehead 5-46-1; Yoakum: Enoch-Johnson 17-116-1, Jones 19-99-1;
Passing -- Columbus: Thomas 5-9-88-1-0; Yoakum: Blake Gordan 2-4-24-0-0;
Receiving -- Columbus: Wilson 2-45-1
