Columbus 35, Yoakum 14

Columbus14777 -- 35                     
Yoakum0707 -- 14                    

First quarter

C: Ty Thomas 17 yard run (Manu Murga Kick) 9:25

C: Kion Hurd 39 yard run (Murga Kick) 4:14

Second quarter

Y: Deandre Enoch-Johnson 3 yard run (Herman Hernandez Kick) 4:28

C: Hurd 44 yard run (Murga Kick) 2:56

Third quarter

C: Thomas 31 yard pass to Kaycon Wilson (Murga Kick) 6:06

Fourth quarter

Y: Jaydon Jones 13 yard run (Hernandez Kick) 2:21

C: Ty’Vone Whitehead 36 yard run (Murga kick) 1:32

Team stats

 ColumbusYoakum
  First downs 12 15
  Yards rushing 36-295 49-257
  Yards passing 88 24
  Passes 5-9-0 2-5-0
  Punts 0-0 0-0
  Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
  Penalty-yards 4-40 3-35

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Columbus: Hurd 23-204-2, Whitehead 5-46-1; Yoakum: Enoch-Johnson 17-116-1, Jones 19-99-1;

Passing -- Columbus: Thomas 5-9-88-1-0; Yoakum: Blake Gordan 2-4-24-0-0;

Receiving -- Columbus: Wilson 2-45-1

