Football stats

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 42, Victoria East 6

CC Veterans Memorial  21  7 7 42                     
Victoria East -- 6                     

First quarter

VM - Bradley Burda 63 pass from Jacob Hernandez (Connor Rye kick), 11:03

VM - Kobe Piper 2 run (C. Rye kick), 3:48

VM - Matthew Krall 7 pass from Hernandez (C. Rye kick), 1:51

Second Quarter 

VM - Kobe Piper 39 run (C. Rye kick), 5:20

Third Quarter 

VM - Jacob Hernandez 5 run (C. Rye kick), 5:07

E - Alan Jimenez 1 run (kick failed), 1:56

Fourth Quarter 

VM - Jeylon Beasley 9 pass from Hernandez (C. Rye kick), 8:20

Team stats

 CC Memorial Victoria East  
  First downs 14 9
  Yards rushing 119  97
  Yards passing 20262  
  Passes 12-17-0 3-6-1
  Punts  2-48 5-84
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  4-40 12-90

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 10-48; Alan Jimenez 11-37; William Garley 4-12. CC Veterans Memorial: Kobe Piper 16-88; Jacob Hernandez 8-18.

Passing -- Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 3-6-1. CC Veterans Memorial: Jacob Hernandez 12-17-0.

Receiving -- Victoria East: Ethan White 2-52; Daemien Robles 2-10. CC Veterans Memorial: Kobe Piper 3-12; Bradley Burda 3-104; Cameron Delapena 2-43; Matthew Krall 4-33. 

