Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 42, Victoria East 6
|CC Veterans Memorial
|21
|7
|7
|7
|7
|42
|Victoria East
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
First quarter
VM - Bradley Burda 63 pass from Jacob Hernandez (Connor Rye kick), 11:03
VM - Kobe Piper 2 run (C. Rye kick), 3:48
VM - Matthew Krall 7 pass from Hernandez (C. Rye kick), 1:51
Second Quarter
VM - Kobe Piper 39 run (C. Rye kick), 5:20
Third Quarter
VM - Jacob Hernandez 5 run (C. Rye kick), 5:07
E - Alan Jimenez 1 run (kick failed), 1:56
Fourth Quarter
VM - Jeylon Beasley 9 pass from Hernandez (C. Rye kick), 8:20
Team stats
|CC Memorial
|Victoria East
|First downs
|14
|9
|Yards rushing
|119
|97
|Yards passing
|202
|62
|Passes
|12-17-0
|3-6-1
|Punts
|2-48
|5-84
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-40
|12-90
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 10-48; Alan Jimenez 11-37; William Garley 4-12. CC Veterans Memorial: Kobe Piper 16-88; Jacob Hernandez 8-18.
Passing -- Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 3-6-1. CC Veterans Memorial: Jacob Hernandez 12-17-0.
Receiving -- Victoria East: Ethan White 2-52; Daemien Robles 2-10. CC Veterans Memorial: Kobe Piper 3-12; Bradley Burda 3-104; Cameron Delapena 2-43; Matthew Krall 4-33.
